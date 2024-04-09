Apple’s latest entry-level iPad has returned to its best price to date

With each passing day, it seems increasingly unlikely that Apple will introduce a new slate of iPads before the end of April — which isn’t surprising when you consider the latest reports now indicate Apple’s forthcoming tablets won’t arrive until early May. The iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini are all rumored to receive a refresh, though, the same isn’t true of Apple’s entry-level model, which is currently matching its all-time low of $349 ($100) in its base configuration at Amazon and Best Buy. You can also pick it up at Target for the same price if you’re a member of Target Circle, the retailer’s free rewards program.

As for where it sits in Apple’s current tablet lineup, the 10th-gen iPad resides somewhere between the ninth-gen model and the latest iPad Air. It cribs many design elements from the latter — including a larger 10.9-inch display, USB-C charging, and a Touch ID fingerprint scanner that’s baked directly into the power button — but it also suffers from some of the same limitations as Apple’s last-gen iPad. It’s only compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil and the new Apple Pencil with USB-C, for one, and it can’t tap into the same accessory ecosystem as the iPad Pro or iPad Air. That said, it’s still an excellent tablet for doing tablet things, one that will allow you to watch movies, read, play games, and even tackle some light productivity tasks in a pinch.

Now, if only Apple hadn’t removed the headphone jack.

Not to be outdone by Disney Plus and Hulu, Max intends to crack down on password sharing later this year. Fortunately, if you’re willing to pay for an entire year upfront, there’s still time to take advantage of Max’s ongoing March Madness promo, which allows you to save an additional 30 percent on the cost of an annual subscription. The current deal is available to both new and returning subscribers, though, you will need to sign up before the end of today, April 9th, to take advantage of the discount.

In terms of pricing, annual Max plans start at $69.99 ($30), which nets out to be $5.83 a month over the course of a year. You can also go ad-free for $104.99 ($50 off) or opt for the Max Ultimate Ad-Free tier for $139.99 ($60 off), the latter of which allows you to stream on four devices at the same time, download more content for offline viewing, and stream select content in 4K UHD with Dolby Atmos. That said, each tier provides access to the same catalog of movies and shows, meaning you’ll be able to stream everything from Wonka and Barbie to forthcoming seasons of House of the Dragon and The Last of Us — well, that is assuming the second chapter of TLOU actually comes out within the next year (fingers crossed).

