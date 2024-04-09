Apple’s latest entry-level iPad has returned to its best price to date

With each passing day, it seems increasingly unlikely that Apple will introduce a new slate of iPads before the end of April — which isn’t surprising when you consider the latest reports now indicate Apple’s forthcoming tablets won’t arrive until early May. The iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini are all rumored to receive a refresh, though, the same isn’t true of Apple’s entry-level model, which is currently matching its all-time low of $349 ($100) in its base configuration at Amazon and Best Buy. You can also pick it up at Target for the same price if you’re a member of Target Circle, the retailer’s free rewards program.
As for where it sits in Apple’s current tablet lineup, the 10th-gen iPad resides somewhere between the ninth-gen model and the latest iPad Air. It cribs many design elements from the latter — including a larger 10.9-inch display, USB-C charging, and a Touch ID fingerprint scanner that’s baked directly into the power button — but it also suffers from some of the same limitations as Apple’s last-gen iPad. It’s only compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil and the new Apple Pencil with USB-C, for one, and it can’t tap into the same accessory ecosystem as the iPad Pro or iPad Air. That said, it’s still an excellent tablet for doing tablet things, one that will allow you to watch movies, read, play games, and even tackle some light productivity tasks in a pinch.
Now, if only Apple hadn’t removed the headphone jack.
2022 iPad (64GB, Wi-Fi)
Apple’s 10th-gen iPad is the spiritual successor to the older ninth-gen model. In exchange for its revised design, landscape-oriented webcam, USB-C port, larger 10.9-inch screen, and faster processor, it ditched the headphone jack and got more expensive.
Not to be outdone by Disney Plus and Hulu, Max intends to crack down on password sharing later this year. Fortunately, if you’re willing to pay for an entire year upfront, there’s still time to take advantage of Max’s ongoing March Madness promo, which allows you to save an additional 30 percent on the cost of an annual subscription. The current deal is available to both new and returning subscribers, though, you will need to sign up before the end of today, April 9th, to take advantage of the discount.
In terms of pricing, annual Max plans start at $69.99 ($30), which nets out to be $5.83 a month over the course of a year. You can also go ad-free for $104.99 ($50 off) or opt for the Max Ultimate Ad-Free tier for $139.99 ($60 off), the latter of which allows you to stream on four devices at the same time, download more content for offline viewing, and stream select content in 4K UHD with Dolby Atmos. That said, each tier provides access to the same catalog of movies and shows, meaning you’ll be able to stream everything from Wonka and Barbie to forthcoming seasons of House of the Dragon and The Last of Us — well, that is assuming the second chapter of TLOU actually comes out within the next year (fingers crossed).
Max (annual plan)
Max is home to Game of Thrones and its spinoff, House of the Dragon, as well as shows and movies like Wonka, Euphoria, Dune, The Last of Us, Succession, and more. The platform offers an ad-supported plan and two ad-free tiers, which also let you download content. Now through April 9th, you can get 30 percent off all annual plans for one year.
Verge Deals on X /
Join more than 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals
More deals and discounts
- Google’s original Pixel Watch is currently on sale at Amazon in select styles for $180.49 (about $64 off), which marks an all-time low. The first-gen wearable can’t measure up to the Pixel Watch 2 when it comes to features or battery life, but it’s still a fairly snappy smartwatch with native Fitbit integration, Google Assistant, and built-in GPS. Plus, it now works with Wear OS 4, meaning you can make use of more accessibility features and the Google Calendar app, among other small refinements. Read our review.
- Nearly 200 years down the line, Hokusai’s The Great Wave off Kanagawa remains one of the most iconic pieces of art ever created. And now, Amazon and Target are both selling Lego’s brick-ified depiction of the famed 1831 woodblock print for $79.99 ($20 off). The 1,810-piece set makes for a nice little piece of home decor, even if I’m still not completely sold on the whole “3D” component.
- If the thought of building out an entire 7.1.4 surround sound system seems overwhelming, Sennheiser’s Atmos-ready Ambeo Soundbar Plus is matching its all-time low of $999.95 ($500 off) at Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Crutchfield. The luxe soundbar packs nine drivers (two up-firing), 400 watts of amplification, and some seriously advanced 3D audio processing, all of which make for pristine, spacious sound if you’re willing to put up the cash. Read our review.
- Amazon and Target are currently hosting competing buy one, get one free sales events, which makes it a great time to stock up on tabletop games, books, and other media. The ongoing promo extends to already-discounted items, too, including the Ultra HD Blu-ray version of this year’s best picture winner, Oppenheimer (now $22.99), and one of my personal favorite engine-building board games, Wingspan (now $43.81).
- Anker’s first pair of sleep buds, the Soundcore Sleep A10, are on sale for around $88 ($82 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target (with a free Target Circle membership). The wireless earbuds can play white noise and other sleep tracks, and because they’re smaller than those designed for everyday listening, they shouldn’t be much of a nuisance if you’re someone who is prone to tossing and turning in your sleep. They also provide up to 10 hours of continuous playback and pack a built-in alarm to get you up in the morning, one that sounds akin to an old-school alarm clock.