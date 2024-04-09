The TikTok ban and the iPhone monopoly

A few weeks ago, it looked like the US government was on a fast track to banning TikTok. A committee in the House of Representatives voted unanimously in favor of a bill that would see the app either banned or sold, before the broader House passed the same bill in sweeping fashion, and even President Joe Biden said he’d sign the bill if it hit his desk. Then, the momentum just... stopped. The bill is in limbo and TikTok is still here, for now, while the debate rages over what should happen to the massively popular platform.

In the meantime, the government filed a landmark antitrust case against Apple, accusing it of illegal monopolistic behavior in everything from digital wallets to messaging to... super apps. It’s a broad, complex complaint, and it makes clear that there’s a lot we still don’t know — and a long road ahead for this case.

On this episode of The Vergecast, we discuss both of these situations and, specifically, all your feedback on our coverage of them over the past few weeks. We’ve had some heated debates about what should happen to TikTok and whether the iPhone is truly a monopoly — and your thoughts and feedback are just as hot. So we spend the whole show listening to your voicemails from the Vergecast Hotline (+1 866-VERGE11, call us and say hi!), catching up on the latest in both stories and trying to figure out where things go from here.

