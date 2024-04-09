Logitech’s new wireless keyboard targets pro gamers needing portability

Logitech has announced the Pro X 60 Lightspeed, the first wireless gaming keyboard from the company to come in a compact 60 percent format. Available through the gaming-focused Logitech G sub-brand, the keyboard is available now for $179 in a choice of two GX optical switch types (tactile or linear) and three colors (black, white, or pink).

Positioned as a compact follow-up to Logitech’s G Pro X TKL Lightspeed, the Pro X 60 includes many of the same features. Users get three connectivity options: wired, using the included six-foot USB-C to USB-C charging cable, or wireless via Bluetooth or Logitch’s Lightspeed dongle, with the latter providing a polling rate of 1000Hz.

One key difference is that, unlike the Pro X TKL, the Pro X 60 isn’t a mechanical keyboard — it’s optical so the feel is different. Neither keyboard offers hot-swappable switches. Both the GX optical linear and tactile switch options for the Pro X 60 have a 1.8mm actuation point and 4mm travel distance, with an actuation force of 50g and 60g respectively.

1 / 2 Here’s a better look at the keyboard in white... Image: Logitech Previous Next

Additional customizations for things like assigning macro shortcuts, lighting, and audio effects can be achieved via the new Keycontrol tool in Logitech’s G Hub software, with key re-mapping capable of giving each key up to 15 different functions. It also supports Logitech’s Lightsync RGB lighting, which is pre-programmed to a static blue out of the box to reduce distractions but can be customized to allow your choice of color and lighting sequences to shine through the Pro X 60’s dual-shot PBT keycaps. Battery life when connected via wireless Lightspeed with lighting enabled is around 65 hours on a full charge.