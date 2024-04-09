Skip to main content
Logitech’s new wireless keyboard targets pro gamers needing portability

The $179 Logitech G Pro X 60 Lightspeed is the company’s first 60 percent layout keyboard.

By Jess Weatherbed, a news writer focused on creative industries, computing, and internet culture. Jess started her career at TechRadar, covering news and hardware reviews.

Logitech has announced the Pro X 60 Lightspeed, the first wireless gaming keyboard from the company to come in a compact 60 percent format. Available through the gaming-focused Logitech G sub-brand, the keyboard is available now for $179 in a choice of two GX optical switch types (tactile or linear) and three colors (black, white, or pink).

Positioned as a compact follow-up to Logitech’s G Pro X TKL Lightspeed, the Pro X 60 includes many of the same features. Users get three connectivity options: wired, using the included six-foot USB-C to USB-C charging cable, or wireless via Bluetooth or Logitch’s Lightspeed dongle, with the latter providing a polling rate of 1000Hz.

One key difference is that, unlike the Pro X TKL, the Pro X 60 isn’t a mechanical keyboard — it’s optical so the feel is different. Neither keyboard offers hot-swappable switches. Both the GX optical linear and tactile switch options for the Pro X 60 have a 1.8mm actuation point and 4mm travel distance, with an actuation force of 50g and 60g respectively.

Additional customizations for things like assigning macro shortcuts, lighting, and audio effects can be achieved via the new Keycontrol tool in Logitech’s G Hub software, with key re-mapping capable of giving each key up to 15 different functions. It also supports Logitech’s Lightsync RGB lighting, which is pre-programmed to a static blue out of the box to reduce distractions but can be customized to allow your choice of color and lighting sequences to shine through the Pro X 60’s dual-shot PBT keycaps. Battery life when connected via wireless Lightspeed with lighting enabled is around 65 hours on a full charge.

The Logitech G Pro X 60 also comes with a few quality-of-life features, such as a volume roller that’s in easy reach when fingers are positioned over the WASD keys, a Game Mode switch on the side that disables keys like the Windows key that might be distracting while gaming, and a carry case for taking the keyboard on the go.  The main appeal here is that all these features and customizations are available in such a portable form factor — if you enjoy competitive gaming and travel frequently, this will be much easier to shove into a bag than a full-layout keyboard.

