DJI’s new Ronin stabilizers arrive for both solo creators and studios

It’s been 10 years since DJI introduced its Ronin series of cameras and stabilization accessories, and the company is marking the occasion with two new camera gimbals, targeting both independent video creators and professional studios.

The DJI RS 4 is the smaller of the two gimbals. It weighs 3.1 pounds (1.4kg) and is capable of supporting camera systems up to 6.6 pounds (3kg), just like its predecessor, the RS 3. Some improvements over the previous model include upgraded axis locks that provide improved stability when shooting vertically, a new joystick mode switch for jumping between joystick controls for zoom or gimbal, and an additional 8.5mm on the tilt axis that gives it more space to accommodate camera accessories.

Previous Next

1 / 2 Here’s what you’re getting with DJI’s RS 4 model... Image: DJI Previous Next

1 / 2 Here’s what you’re getting with DJI’s RS 4 model... Image: DJI

The OLED touchscreen also has an automatic screen lock that prevents accidental touches from messing with the settings and conserves battery power. It comes bundled with the same quick-release BG21 battery grip as the RS 3, which supports 18W fast charging and has a runtime of up to 12 hours, reaching a full charge in around 2.5 hours. If you need a little more juice (and can endure holding a gimbal for longer), the RS 4 also supports DJI’s new $149 RS BG70 high-capacity battery grip, extending the runtime to 29.5 hours.

The standard RS 4 model targets solo creators who work on smaller projects, like weddings and local events. Image: DJI The axis locks on the DJI RS 4 (pictured) and RS 4 Pro have been updated to improve stabilization. Image: DJI

The RS 4 also carries over existing features like Bluetooth control for remotely triggering recording, a fine-tuning knob to make precise adjustments to the tilt axis, and support for various filming modes, including panorama, track, and FPV.

If you’re a studio working with larger camera systems, there’s also the new DJI RS 4 Pro to consider. The big new feature is lidar focusing with 76,800 ranging points, compared to the RS 3 Pro’s 43,200 ranging points, and a maximum human subject focusing distance of 20 meters — almost three times further than the previous seven-meter limit. The RS 4 Pro also includes dual focus and zoom motors, supporting simultaneous controls for focus (via the front dial) and zoom (through the joystick).

Previous Next

1 / 2 Similarly, here’s what you’re getting with the DJI RS 4 Pro model... Image: DJI Previous Next

1 / 2 Similarly, here’s what you’re getting with the DJI RS 4 Pro model... Image: DJI

A new Car Mount mode is also available that optimizes stabilization when filming on shaky vehicles. The DJI RS 4 Pro still comes with the same BG30 battery grip that supplies up to 12 hours of runtime but also supports the new RS BG70 high-capacity grip if you need to extend the battery life.

The RS 4 Pro weighs 3.5 pounds (1.6kg) and, like the previous RS 3 Pro model, has a payload capacity of 10 pounds (4.5kg). It also features the same axis lock upgrades and auto-lock OLED touchscreen as the standard RS 4 gimbal. DJI says that motor torque has been increased by 20 percent to keep tracking accurate and responsive when using heavier camera systems.

The DJI RS 4 Pro (pictured) can handle greater payload capacities than its standard counterpart. Images: DJI