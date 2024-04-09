Asus has released two new laptop models: the Asus Vivobook S series and the Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3406). Along with offering OLED displays, the laptops run on some of the latest AMD and Intel processors.

We’ve yet to put the laptops to the test, but the new chips should be able to better handle AI with neural processing units built for it, while improving power efficiency and making gaming, multitasking, and editing faster. The keyboard even sports dedicated Copilot keys that allow for easy access to Windows 11’s AI tools.

Three of the Vivobook S laptops range in size from 14 to 16 inches and are powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9, while a fourth model, also 16 inches, comes with the AMD Ryzen 8040 Series chip. The 14-inch Vivobook S model offers 120Hz OLED panels for smoother scrolling, while the larger models offer 3.2K displays.

In contrast, the Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3406) comes armed with just the AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor. The laptop is also limited to a 60Hz panel, and while (like the Vivobook) it comes with USB-C ports, a HDMI 2.1 (TMDS) port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack, it lacks a microSD card reader.

All of the laptops also support Dolby Atmos and come equipped with Asus’ ErgoSense keyboards, which include customizable RGB lights — an unusual feature to find in a non-gaming keyboard.