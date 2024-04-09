Adobe overhauls Frame.io to make it a little more Trello-like

Adobe has introduced the latest version of Frame.io, overhauling the cloud-based media collaboration service with oodles of new workflow and tagging capabilities that make it easier for creatives to manage their entire projects on the platform. Initially launching in beta, Frame.io V4 starts rolling out to Free and Pro customers today on web, iPhone, and iPad, with a launch for Team and Enterprise users expected “later this year.”

The easiest way to explain the update is that Frame.io now feels more like a workflow management tool (such as Trello, Asana, or Monday) than just something used for reviewing and approving media assets. Not only could that prevent users from needing multiple applications to fully manage their projects, but it also brings Frame.io more in line with rival offerings like Iconik.

The most notable addition is the metadata framework, which allows users to tag, view, and organize their media more flexibly using customizable data fields. For example, users can now tag assets with custom statuses like “delivered” or “needs revision” or label them with due dates or whoever is assigned to work on them, making it easier to filter and track progress.

Click the image for a closer look at Frame.io’s new metadata tagging system, which allows custom information to be embedded into asset files. Image: Adobe / Frame.io

This new metadata framework builds into other features like Collections, which allow users to create views that track groups of specific fields. That means you can create a view that shows every asset tagged as “needs review” with the same due date for example. And these Collections can then be copied and shared to create slightly different views with additional filters without interfering with the original group view.

The reviewing and approval process has also been updated with features that allow users to leave more detailed or expressive feedback on files. Comments can now be anchored to specific locations on media files to precisely highlight areas that need attention. Comments also support attachments, emoji reactions, and hashtags for tracking and indexing feedback.

The new comment system allows for more detailed feedback and quick responses via emoji reactions. Image: Adobe / Frame.io