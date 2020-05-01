The Verge’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2020

Trying to decide on a gift for a parent or significant other can be difficult even during the best of times. So with the help of The Verge’s staff, we’ve come up with a list of things we think would make great Mother’s Day gifts or might give you some inspiration for your own unique gift idea.

These are things that have either served the staff well or things they wish they had. Compiled below is a list of eight items, ranging from Hario V60 gooseneck kettle ($45) to the Apple Watch (around $400), that would be great gifts for any parent.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

For years, Amazon’s Kindles have ruled the e-reader space. And for nearly as long, the Paperwhite has been the model that nearly everyone should get. With an integrated light, a crisp display, and a virtually endless battery life — and only slightly more expensive than Amazon’s entry-level model — it’s not just the best e-reader; it’s almost better than physical paper. Price: ~$130

Apple Watch

If you’ve got an iPhone, there’s basically one smartwatch to get: an Apple Watch. The latest model has an always on display, works well even when you don’t have your iPhone handy, and can track basically all your fitness activities right from your wrist. Price: ~$399

Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven

If there’s one single pot that can transform your kitchen, its Lodge’s cast-iron combo cooker. It takes a little more work to take care of, but the case iron pot is perfect for making everything from casseroles to stews to homemade sourdough, while the lid actually doubles as its own cast iron pan. It’s two great pots for the price of one! Price: ~$45

Fitbit Charge 4

Keeping track of your health has never been more important, and the latest Fitbit Charge 4 is the best that company offers in one tiny tracker. You can use it to control Spotify songs, make contactless payments, and track your location without ever bringing a phone along. Price: ~$150

Hario V60 Gooseneck kettle

There are many cheaper vessels for hot water, but Hario’s V60 Gooseneck kettle heats quickly, and rarely needs to be cleaned. What’s best, though, is that it delivers a perfect, measured pour so you don’t get carried away with a delicate drink. Price: ~$45

Tissot Everytime Swissmatic Watch

Smart watches may be all the rage, but a good mechanical watch will outlast them all. Tissot’s Everytime watches offer a classic design that looks good with nearly everything, while the Swiss-made movement will keep ticking without any batteries, chargers, or even solar panels — just wind it and you’re good to go. It’s the kind of watch that lasts a lifetime, instead of just until the next hardware refresh. Price: ~$255

Allbirds shoes

Beloved by Silicon Valley startups, Allbirds are basically the internet’s favorite shoes. But if you can get past all of the social media hype, what’s left is actually a really comfortable, easy-to-clean pair of shoes that are great for the office or a walk in the park. Price: ~$95 to $135

Madewell Medium Transport Tote

This leather tote bag not only offers ample room for all your everyday stuff, but is also big enough for carrying a laptop while still having room to spare. Then if things happen to get a bit too cumbersome you can attach the shoulder strap for additional support or just to free up your hands. Price: ~$158

