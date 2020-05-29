The Verge’s Father’s Day Gift Guide 2020

When it comes to loved ones like a parent or significant other, it can often be hard to think of a good unique gift idea. So with the help of The Verge’s staff of experts, we’ve put together a list of things we think would make great Father’s Day gifts or might give you some inspiration for your own unique gift idea.

These are things that have either served the staff well or things they wish they had. Compiled below is a list of eight items, from the ideal pour-over coffee kettle (the Hario V60 gooseneck) to the inexpensive and stylish Tissot Everytime Swissmatic watch, that would make great gifts for any parent at a reasonable price point.

Hario V60 Gooseneck kettle

There are many cheaper vessels for hot water, but Hario’s V60 Gooseneck kettle heats quickly, and rarely needs to be cleaned. What’s best, though, is that it delivers a perfect, measured pour so you don’t get carried away with a delicate drink. Price: ~$46

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1

The Instant Pot pressure cooker is the Swiss Army knife of the kitchen. With it, you can easily make a ton of different meals, or you can just use it to make batches of rice and broth. It’s useful, and if you’re short on space for appliances, it’s well worth picking up. Price: ~$79

Apple Watch

If you’ve got an iPhone, there’s basically one smartwatch to get: an Apple Watch. The latest model has an always on display, works well even when you don’t have your iPhone handy, and can track basically all your fitness activities right from your wrist. Price: ~$399

Filson Original Briefcase

Class up their commute with a new briefcase, like this sleek and durable canvas/leather option from Filson, which will look great and keep your important work gear safe. Price: ~$325

Allbirds shoes

Beloved by Silicon Valley startups, Allbirds are basically the internet’s favorite shoes. But if you can get past all of the social media hype, what’s left is actually a really comfortable, easy-to-clean pair of shoes that are great for the office or a walk in the park. Price: ~$95 to $135

Fitbit Charge 4

Keeping track of your health has never been more important, and the latest Fitbit Charge 4 is the best that company offers in one tiny tracker. You can use it to control Spotify songs, make contactless payments, and track your location without ever bringing a phone along. Price: ~$150

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

For years, Amazon’s Kindles have ruled the e-reader space. And for nearly as long, the Paperwhite has been the model that nearly everyone should get. With an integrated light, a crisp display, and a virtually endless battery life — and only slightly more expensive than Amazon’s entry-level model — it’s not just the best e-reader; it’s almost better than physical paper. Price: ~$130

Tissot Everytime Swissmatic Watch

Smart watches may be all the rage, but a good mechanical watch will outlast them all. Tissot’s Everytime watches offer a classic design that looks good with nearly everything, while the Swiss-made movement will keep ticking without any batteries, chargers, or even solar panels — just wind it and you’re good to go. It’s the kind of watch that lasts a lifetime, instead of just until the next hardware refresh. Price: ~$258

