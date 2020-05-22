Microsoft’s Windows operating system has been a major presence in the computer industry for decades. Currently, PCs loaded with Windows 10 are being manufactured and sold by a variety of companies in an even wider variety of models.

This abundance of choice has its advantages and disadvantages. While on the one hand, it means that you can get a system that is exactly tailored to your needs, it also means that you need to do some research before deciding on which Windows 10 device is right for you. And while the operating system’s flexibility is an advantage, especially if you’re tech savvy or business oriented, it also means that finding features — and fixing problems — can be a complicated process.

The Verge Guide to Windows 10 is where you can find info and opinions from our expert reviewers on what devices to buy. We also offer advice on topics such as how to change your sign-in settings or how to use the Windows Edge browser to protect your privacy. So if you’re a confirmed Windows maven or new to the OS, let us keep you informed and up to date on the latest OS devices and techniques.