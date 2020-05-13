These days, while many of us are working from home and quarantining, it’s become more important than ever to keep in contact with colleagues, friends, and family. And one of the best ways to stay connected involves using technology. Videoconferencing apps such as Zoom, Google Meet, Skype, and Houseparty are being employed for everything from after-work hangouts to birthday parties, and chat apps like Slack and Facebook Messenger are popular for day-to-day conversations.

In The Verge Guide to Staying Connected, we give you step-by-step instructions on how to use Zoom, Meet, and other free services. We show you how you can have a movie watch party with your friends using Netflix Party and other apps. And we explain how social networks can keep us connected while waiting for social distancing regulations to ease.