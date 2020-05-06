 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How the Surface Book 3 compares to the new MacBook Pro and other top laptops

New, 2 comments

Which laptop’s specs reign supreme?

By Chaim Gartenberg
Image: Microsoft
If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Microsoft’s new Surface Book 3 is here, with an update that keeps the design largely the same as the previous model but overhauls the internal specs up to the top standards of what you’d expect from a 2020 laptop.

The new laptops — once again, available in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes — promise improvements of up to 50 percent compared to their predecessors, with options for discrete Nvidia GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics cards on the 13-inch model, and the GTX 1660Ti on the 15-inch. (Enterprise customers will also have the option of the Quadro RTX 3000.)

The processors have also been upgraded to Intel’s 10th Gen Ice Lake chips for better performance and battery optimization. The new Surface Book 3 models also can charge faster and offer the option to configure with up to 32GB of RAM for more demanding users.

Of course, specs aren’t the whole story with any laptop, but the Surface Book 3 lineup certain seems to have plenty to offer. If you want a better picture of how it measures up, we’ve compiled some charts comparing the new hardware to other top 13-inch and 15-inch laptops — including Apple’s newly refreshed MacBook Pro lineup — below.

Surface Book 3 (13.5-inch) comparison

Category Surface Book 3 (base configuration) Surface Book 3 (top configuartion) MacBook Pro (base configuration) MacBook Pro (top configuration) Dell XPS 15 (base configuration) Dell XPS 15 (top configuration)
Category Surface Book 3 (base configuration) Surface Book 3 (top configuartion) MacBook Pro (base configuration) MacBook Pro (top configuration) Dell XPS 15 (base configuration) Dell XPS 15 (top configuration)
Starting price $2,299 $3,399 $2,399 $2,799 $1,100 $1,899.99
OS Windows 10 Windows 10 macOS Catalina macOS Catalina Windows 10 Windows 10
Display 15-inch (3240 x 2160,) 15-inch (3240 x 2160) 16‑inch (3072 x1920) Retina display 16‑inch (3072 x1920) Retina display 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 15.6 (3840 x 2160) OLED
Pixels per inch 260 ppi 260 ppi 226 ppi 226 ppi 141 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate Up to 60Hz Up to 60Hz Up to 60Hz Up to 60Hz Up to 60Hz Up to 60Hz
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 16:10 16:10 16:9 16:9
Dimensions 13.5 x 9.87 inches 13.5 x 9.87 inches 14.09 x 9.68 inches 14.09 x 9.68 inches 14.06 x 9.07 inches 14.06 x 9.07 inches
Thickness 0.90 inches 0.90 inches 0.64 inches 0.64 inches 0.66 inches 0.66 inches
Weight 1,905g 1,905g 1,406g 1,406g 1,800g 2,000g
Battery capacity Claims up to 17.5 hours Claims up to 17.5 hours 58.2 watt hours 58 watt hours 56 watt hours 97 watt hours
Processor 1.2 GHz 10th-Gen quad-core Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.3 GHz 10th-Gen quad-core Intel Core i7-1065G7 2.6GHz 6‑core 9th-Gen Intel Core i7 2.3GHz 8‑core 9th-Gen Intel Core i9 2.4GHz 4-core 9th-Gen Intel Core i5-9300H 9th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-9750H
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q with 6GB DDR6 memory Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q with 6GB DDR6 memory AMD Radeon Pro 5300M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory Intel UHD Graphics 630 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB GDDR5 memory
RAM 16GB 32GB 16GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory 16GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory 32GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory
Storage 256GB 2TB 512GB SSD 1TB SSD 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
Ports Two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, One USB-C, two Surface Connect ports, SDXC card reader Two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, One USB-C, two Surface Connect ports, SDXC card reader Four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports Four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports One HDMI, 1 Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, two USB-A 3.1, SD card reader One HDMI, 1 Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, two USB-A 3.1, SD card reader
Rear cameras Single 1080p lens Single 1080p lens N/A N/A N/A N/A
Front cameras Single 1080p lens Single 1080p lens 720p 720p 720p 720p
Biometrics Windows Hello Windows Hello Touch ID Touch ID Fingerprint reader Fingerprint reader
Power Adapter 127W 127W 96W USB-C 96W USB-C 130W 130W
Colors Silver Silver Space gray, silver Space gray, silver Silver Silver
Wi-Fi 6 Yes Yes No No Yes Yes
3.5mm headphone jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Surface Book 3 15-inch comparison

Category Surface Book 3 (base configuration) Surface Book 3 (top configuartion) MacBook Pro (base configuration) MacBook Pro (top configuration) Dell XPS 15 (base configuration) Dell XPS 15 (top configuration)
Category Surface Book 3 (base configuration) Surface Book 3 (top configuartion) MacBook Pro (base configuration) MacBook Pro (top configuration) Dell XPS 15 (base configuration) Dell XPS 15 (top configuration)
Starting price $2,299 $3,399 $2,399 $2,799 $1,100 $1,899.99
OS Windows 10 Windows 10 macOS Catalina macOS Catalina Windows 10 Windows 10
Display 15-inch (3240 x 2160,) 15-inch (3240 x 2160) 16‑inch (3072 x1920) Retina display 16‑inch (3072 x1920) Retina display 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 15.6 (3840 x 2160) OLED
Pixels per inch 260 ppi 260 ppi 226 ppi 226 ppi 141 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate Up to 60Hz Up to 60Hz Up to 60Hz Up to 60Hz Up to 60Hz Up to 60Hz
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 16:10 16:10 16:9 16:9
Dimensions 13.5 x 9.87 inches 13.5 x 9.87 inches 14.09 x 9.68 inches 14.09 x 9.68 inches 14.06 x 9.07 inches 14.06 x 9.07 inches
Thickness 0.90 inches 0.90 inches 0.64 inches 0.64 inches 0.66 inches 0.66 inches
Weight 1,905g 1,905g 1,406g 1,406g 1,800g 2,000g
Battery capacity Claims up to 17.5 hours Claims up to 17.5 hours 58.2 watt hours 58 watt hours 56 watt hours 97 watt hours
Processor 1.2 GHz 10th-Gen quad-core Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.3 GHz 10th-Gen quad-core Intel Core i7-1065G7 2.6GHz 6‑core 9th-Gen Intel Core i7 2.3GHz 8‑core 9th-Gen Intel Core i9 2.4GHz 4-core 9th-Gen Intel Core i5-9300H 9th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-9750H
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q with 6GB DDR6 memory Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q with 6GB DDR6 memory AMD Radeon Pro 5300M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory Intel UHD Graphics 630 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB GDDR5 memory
RAM 16GB 32GB 16GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory 16GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory 32GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory
Storage 256GB 2TB 512GB SSD 1TB SSD 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
Ports Two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, One USB-C, two Surface Connect ports, SDXC card reader Two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, One USB-C, two Surface Connect ports, SDXC card reader Four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports Four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports One HDMI, 1 Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, two USB-A 3.1, SD card reader One HDMI, 1 Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, two USB-A 3.1, SD card reader
Rear cameras Single 1080p lens Single 1080p lens N/A N/A N/A N/A
Front cameras Single 1080p lens Single 1080p lens 720p 720p 720p 720p
Biometrics Windows Hello Windows Hello Touch ID Touch ID Fingerprint reader Fingerprint reader
Power Adapter 127W 127W 96W USB-C 96W USB-C 130W 130W
Colors Silver Silver Space gray, silver Space gray, silver Silver Silver
Wi-Fi 6 Yes Yes No No Yes Yes
3.5mm headphone jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Next Up In Tech

Loading comments...