Here’s where you can buy a Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch was, like most consoles during the pandemic, once in short supply. Thankfully, retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart now routinely stock the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite in multiple color configurations and models, giving those who struck out ample opportunity to purchase Nintendo’s versatile console.

We’re keeping an eye across the web to find where you can buy a Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch Lite (the portable-only version of the console), and the new Nintendo Switch OLED model, as well as any bundles that seem like good deals.

Where can I buy a Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite right now?

Where can I buy a Nintendo Switch OLED right now?

The Nintendo Switch OLED officially went on sale on sale today, October 8th, for $350 and offers a slew of improvements, most notably a vibrant 7-inch OLED display and an improved kickstand that offers far greater stability. The speakers get a bit louder and offer a touch more clarity, too, and there’s a wired ethernet port built directly into the dock.

At the time of this writing, the Nintendo Switch OLED is only available at Best Buy, however, both Gamestop, Amazon, and Nintendo had the hybrid console available at launch. If you go the Best Buy route, just make sure to log in to your store account before trying to add one to your cart.

What accessories do I need to buy for the Nintendo Switch?

Frankly, the Switch comes with everything that you need to get started and have fun. However, a few extra purchases can help you get a little more out of your console, and in some cases, help it weather the wear and tear that it’ll undoubtedly endure.

SanDisk 200GB microSD card $29

$35

17% off The Nintendo Switch ships with 32GB of internal storage, which won’t get you very far when it comes to downloading games. Adding a 200GB microSD card is a smart, relatively affordable way to give your storage a boost. $29 at Amazon

First off, a MicroSD card will help you extend your Switch’s default 32GB of storage. Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers regularly sell cards with up to 512GB of storage for around $70. A 400GB microSD card will cost you around $49, though, and with each game ranging in download size from 1GB to tens of gigabytes, the card has enough space to store several of them.

Let’s talk quickly about controllers. The Switch Joy-Cons have a somewhat unconventional look. Nevertheless, the Pro Controller is a great alternative to play most Switch games, though some Super Mario Party titles require the Joy-Cons to play. If you are looking for a Switch Pro controller, Walmart, has the Switch Pro controller for $59, knocking $11 off its normal retail price. While both Amazon and GameStop currently have the controller available for full MSRP.

Next up, get a tempered glass screen cover. The display on the Switch and Switch Lite is covered in plastic, and it’s just asking to get scratched as soon as you take it out of the box. Save the heartbreak by getting an affordable, easy-to-apply glass cover at Amazon.

If you want to play online with friends, ensure that your saves are backed up in the cloud, and get access to a slate of on-demand games from the original Nintendo console and SNES console era, you’ll want to get a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. It’s $20 per year for a single user on a console or $35 a year for up to eight users on different consoles.

Right now, Eneba offers a discounted one-year, individual membership for around $21.