Here’s where you can buy a Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch was, like most consoles during the pandemic, once in short supply. Thankfully, retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart now routinely stock the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite in multiple color configurations and models, giving those who struck out ample opportunity to purchase Nintendo’s versatile console.
We’re keeping an eye across the web to find where you can buy a Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch Lite (the portable-only version of the console), and the new Nintendo Switch OLED model, as well as any bundles that seem like good deals.
Where can I buy a Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite right now?
- Over at Amazon, you can buy an updated Nintendo Switch model with gray Joy-Cons, plus a 64GB SanDisk MicroSD card for $314. If you’re looking to upgrade, Amazon is offering two additional bundles, one with a 128GB SanDisk MicroSD card for $322 and one with a 256GB SanDisk MicroSD card for $344.
- You can purchase the updated Nintendo Switch model with gray Joy-Cons or red and blue Joy-Cons for $300 at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition is also available for purchase from Nintendo for $299, as well as most other retailers.
- Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, and B&H Photo all have Nintendo Switch Lite stock available in different colors for $200.
- If you’re not against buying a preowned or refurbished console, you’ll want to check out GameStop. Another good place to look is Nintendo’s online store, where you can often find refurbished Switch consoles. Currently, Nintendo is offering the second-gen Nintendo Switch with gray Joy-Cons for $260, in addition to most color configurations of the Switch Lite for $170.
Where can I buy a Nintendo Switch OLED right now?
The Nintendo Switch OLED officially went on sale on sale today, October 8th, for $350 and offers a slew of improvements, most notably a vibrant 7-inch OLED display and an improved kickstand that offers far greater stability. The speakers get a bit louder and offer a touch more clarity, too, and there’s a wired ethernet port built directly into the dock.
At the time of this writing, the Nintendo Switch OLED is only available at Best Buy, however, both Gamestop, Amazon, and Nintendo had the hybrid console available at launch. If you go the Best Buy route, just make sure to log in to your store account before trying to add one to your cart.
What accessories do I need to buy for the Nintendo Switch?
Frankly, the Switch comes with everything that you need to get started and have fun. However, a few extra purchases can help you get a little more out of your console, and in some cases, help it weather the wear and tear that it’ll undoubtedly endure.
First off, a MicroSD card will help you extend your Switch’s default 32GB of storage. Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers regularly sell cards with up to 512GB of storage for around $70. A 400GB microSD card will cost you around $49, though, and with each game ranging in download size from 1GB to tens of gigabytes, the card has enough space to store several of them.
Let’s talk quickly about controllers. The Switch Joy-Cons have a somewhat unconventional look. Nevertheless, the Pro Controller is a great alternative to play most Switch games, though some Super Mario Party titles require the Joy-Cons to play. If you are looking for a Switch Pro controller, Walmart, has the Switch Pro controller for $59, knocking $11 off its normal retail price. While both Amazon and GameStop currently have the controller available for full MSRP.
Next up, get a tempered glass screen cover. The display on the Switch and Switch Lite is covered in plastic, and it’s just asking to get scratched as soon as you take it out of the box. Save the heartbreak by getting an affordable, easy-to-apply glass cover at Amazon.
- A two-pack of amFilm tempered glass protectors for the Nintendo Switch is $5
- A three-pack of amFilm tempered glass protectors for the Switch Lite is $6
If you want to play online with friends, ensure that your saves are backed up in the cloud, and get access to a slate of on-demand games from the original Nintendo console and SNES console era, you’ll want to get a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. It’s $20 per year for a single user on a console or $35 a year for up to eight users on different consoles.
Right now, Eneba offers a discounted one-year, individual membership for around $21.