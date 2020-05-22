Vergecast: Microsoft Build 2020, Elon Musk’s factory play, and Joe Rogan moves to Spotify

It’s Friday, which means there’s a new episode of The Vergecast to fill you in on all of the news from this week. Join Nilay, Dieter, and a rotation of other editors for everything that you need to know. The three topics covered this week are:
- Microsoft’s Build developer conference
- Elon Musk’s... active month
- Spotify getting exclusive streaming rights to The Joe Rogan Experience podcast
During the first part of the show, Verge senior editor Tom Warren joins Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn to discuss what was announced at Microsoft Build 2020 and what’s next for Windows software.
- Microsoft Lists is a new app designed for Teams, SharePoint, and Outlook
- Microsoft’s new Fluid Office document is Google Docs on steroids
- Microsoft to unify Windows desktop and UWP apps with new Project Reunion
- Microsoft’s new PowerToys Run launcher for Windows 10 is now available to download
- Microsoft Edge is getting a new sidebar search feature and Pinterest integration
- Microsoft is bringing Linux GUI apps to Windows 10
- Microsoft’s new Windows Package Manager is already better than the Windows Store
- Microsoft Surface Earbuds review: comfort at a cost
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 review: don’t push it
- First look: Microsoft’s 13.5-inch Surface Book 3
A little over 35 minutes into the show, Verge deputy editor Elizabeth Lopatto updates us on Elon Musk’s latest endeavors, including his battle with Alameda County over opening his factory, his protests against lockdown orders, and SpaceX’s upcoming Crew Dragon spacecraft launch.
- Elon Musk’s battle to reopen Tesla’s Fremont plant may shape his legacy
- Tesla drops its lawsuit against Alameda County over lockdown order
- Elon Musk is playing Twitter footsie with the fringe right
- Here’s why Elon Musk keeps raising the price of Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ option
- Elon Musk’s Boring Company finishes digging Las Vegas tunnels
- Meet the first NASA astronauts SpaceX will launch into orbit
Last but not least, senior reporter Ashley Carman stops by to explain the importance of Spotify landing The Joe Rogan Experience podcast as an exclusive.
- Joe Rogan’s podcast is becoming a Spotify exclusive
- It just took $700 million or so to put Spotify on top of the podcasting world
- Google suspended a popular Android podcast app because it catalogs COVID-19 content
There’s a whole lot more discussed in this episode, so listen here or in your preferred podcast player to hear it all.
Other stories discussed in this episode:
- Mark Zuckerberg on taking his massive workforce remote
- Students are failing AP tests because the College Board can’t handle iPhone photos
- Amazon reportedly delays Prime Day until September as it works to restore normal shipping
- Here’s how NYC is using powerful UV light to kill the coronavirus on subways and buses
- The FCC has received hundreds of complaints about carriers’ coronavirus pledge
