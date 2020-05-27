YouTube Kids is now available for Apple TV

YouTube Kids, Google’s video streaming service aimed at children, can now be viewed on Apple TV streaming boxes, the company announced. The YouTube Kids app is available to download now in the App Store in the UK, US, and dozens of other countries. It can be used with or without a Google login.

A key selling point for YouTube Kids is its parental controls, which can be used to set viewing limits, content restrictions based on age, and other limits. In 2018, YouTube started allowing parents to restrict content to human-approved videos. You can sign in to your account to transfer existing parental controls to the Apple TV, and Google says you can change your settings from the tablet or phone app. YouTube Kids can be restricted to specific videos and channels approved by parents or left wide open, allowing kids to search for anything within the confines of the machine- and human-curated catalog.

Launched in 2015, YouTube Kids is meant as a safer environment for children to browse and watch YouTube content, but it’s not been without its controversies. It’s essential to remember that completely unsupervised YouTube viewing, of the Kids app or otherwise, is never a good idea.