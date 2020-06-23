Guide to streaming: from Disney Plus and HBO Max to NBA League Pass and Crunchyroll

There is a plethora of streaming services available for anyone with a credit card handy. Hulu and Netflix are general entertainment providers offering licensed content and originals for subscribers. Others, like anime provider Crunchyroll and NFL Sunday Ticket, are targeted at specific interests. Streaming services like Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus are flashy newcomers that are trying to find their place in an overly crowded space.

It’s getting trickier to figure out where to spend your money every month. Netflix and Hulu used to be sufficient; subscribers could watch their favorite shows and popular originals like Stranger Things or The Handmaid’s Tale. Now, between live sports, movies, original TV shows, and even nightly news, no single service offers everything.

Take a look at the most popular shows streaming today: Friends and The Office were two of the most-watched shows on Netflix, but Friends has returned to its proper WarnerMedia home now that HBO Max has launched, and The Office will leave Netflix in 2021 and be a staple of NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock. New CW shows, which would normally arrive on Netflix after their seasons aired on TV, are now destined for either HBO Max or CBS All Access. ER and other NBC favorites are on Hulu now, but they will eventually wind up on Peacock. Having trouble following along? So are we.

Some streaming services are better suited for your personal needs. Instead of listing every platform under the sun, we’ve listed a few key categories and the best streaming option in those sections. Note: some services may be duplicated depending on the category.

Top eight breakdown

Pros: Different types of streaming options, incorporation of retail shopping, original series and popular licensed content

Who it’s for: People who use Amazon to shop regularly

Cost: $8.99 a month for Prime Video only / $12.99 a month or $120 a year for full Amazon Prime

Top original shows: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Transparent, Good Omens, Bosch

Compatible devices: Smart TVs, Blu-ray players, Roku, Google TV, TiVo, Nvidia Shield, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android devices, iOS devices, Fire Phone, Fire tablets

Pros: Free for anyone who purchased a new Apple product, low cost for standalone subscribers, star-studded shows

Who it’s for: People looking to stay up to date on the conversation

Cost: $4.99 a month, or free for one year for anyone who’s purchased a new or refurbished Apple product recently

Top original shows: Dickinson, The Elephant Queen, For All Mankind

Compatible devices: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Browser, iOS, Roku

Pros: Low cost, popular original series, big library of content

Who it’s for: Star Trek fans and people looking to binge past classics. CBS All Access is a general entertainment streaming service.

Cost: $5.99 a month for ad-supported and $9.99 a month for ad-free

Top original shows: The Good Fight, Star Trek: Discovery, Strange Angel

Compatible devices: Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Browser, Chromecast, iOS, Xbox, Roku, PlayStation

Pros: Exclusive home for Disney TV shows and movies, low cost, entirely family-friendly, large library of shows and movies

Who it’s for: Families and Disney aficionados

Cost: $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. It can also be bundled with ad-supported Hulu and sports streaming service ESPN Plus for $12.99 a month (see below).

Top original shows: The Mandalorian, Imagineering Story, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Compatible devices: Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Browser, Chromecast, iOS, Xbox, Roku, PlayStation

Pros: Includes HBO content, heavy focus on human curation, incredibly large movie and TV show library

Who it’s for: HBO Max is a general entertainment streaming service. It’s also a great option for anyone looking to upgrade their HBO Now accounts.

Cost: $14.99 a month. People with HBO Now, AT&T TV Now, or standard HBO cable subscriptions can get it for free.

Top original shows: The Wire, Succession, Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Love Life

Compatible devices: Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Browser, Chromecast, iOS, Xbox, PlayStation

Pros: Next-day programming for certain shows, large quantity of shows and movies, reality TV programming, variety of genres to choose from

Who it’s for: Everyone. Hulu is a general entertainment streaming service.

Cost: Ranges from $5.99 for an ad-supported plan to $60.99 a month for a subscription that includes live TV

Top original shows: The Handmaid’s Tale, Castle Rock

Compatible devices: Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Browser, Chromecast, iOS, Xbox, Roku, PlayStation

Pros: Large quantity of movies and TV shows, easy-to-use interface, variety of genres to choose from, interactive programming

Who it’s for: Everyone. Netflix is a general entertainment streaming service.

Cost: Ranges from $8.99 for a basic plan to $15.99 for top-tier

Top original shows: Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy, You, When They See Us

Compatible devices: Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Browser, Chromecast, iOS, Xbox, Roku, PlayStation

Pros: Live news, some live sports, ad-supported cheaper tier, next-day programming

Who it’s for: Peacock is a general entertainment streaming service

Cost: A free ad-supported tier comes with a smaller portion of 7,500 hours of television and film content. Peacock Premium (the full 15,000-plus hours of content and access to everything) with ads will cost $4.99 a month, but it will be free to Comcast subscribers. Peacock Premium without ads will be $9.99 a month or $4.99 a month for Comcast subscribers.

Top original shows: N/A hasn’t launched yet

Compatible devices: Xfinity One, Xfinity Flex, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, browsers, Android phone and tablet

Bundle options

Pros: Low cost, different types of streaming services, something for everyone

Who it’s for: With a sports streaming service, general entertainment platform, and family-friendly option, the Disney Streaming Bundle is made for a wide array of people

Cost: $12.99 a month

Compatible devices: Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Browser, Chromecast, iOS, Xbox, Roku, PlayStation

Family content

Pros: Catalog of classic Nickelodeon shows, full seasons available to stream, low cost

Cost: $7.99 a month or free with Amazon Prime Video Channels subscription

Top original shows: SpongeBob SquarePants, Hey Arnold!, iCarly

Compatible devices: Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Browser, Chromecast, iOS, Xbox, Roku, PlayStation

Pros: Free, recognizable programming

Cost: Free

Top original shows: Sid’s Science Fair, CyberChase Shape Quest

Compatible devices: iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Android Phone, Android Tablet, Kindle Tablet, Leap Motion (OS X)

Live TV

Pros: Includes HBO, cloud DVR capabilities, multiple prestige channels

Who it’s for: Cord-cutters looking for HBO in their TV package

Cost: $55 per month for 45-plus channels; $80 per month for 60-plus channels

Compatible devices: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Browsers, iPhone / iPad, Android Phone, Android Tablet, Samsung Smart TV, and Android TV

Pros: Comes with Hulu, on-demand playback, affordable pricing

Who it’s for: Cord-cutters looking to bundle a live service with streaming

Cost: $54.99 a month

Compatible devices: Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Browsers, Android Phone Android Tablet, Android TV, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Vizio Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV

Pros: Cheaper than competitors, different package offerings, ability to rent new movie releases

Who it’s for: Cord-cutters not trying to break the bank

Cost: Sling’s three different packages come in at $30 a month (Sling Orange, 30-plus channels, or Sling Blue, 40-plus channels) and $45 a month (Sling Orange and Blue, 50-plus channels)

Compatible devices: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Browsers, Android Phone, Android Tablet, Android TV, Xbox, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and Vizio Smart TV

Pros: Easy-to-use interface, excellent DVR capabilities, local networks

Who it’s for: Cord-cutters looking for local broadcasts

Cost: $49.99 a month

Compatible devices: Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Browsers, Android Phone Android Tablet, Android TV, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Vizio Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV

Niche

Pros: Vast library of British television shows, top series like Doctor Who, classic British series

Who it’s for: Anyone looking to watch classic British television

Cost: $6.99 a month or $69.99 annually

Top original shows: Doctor Who, Absolutely Fabulous, Black Adder, Coronation Street

Compatible devices: Browsers, Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android devices, and Samsung Smart TVs

Pros: Classic cartoons all in one spot, family-friendly, new shows, wide variety of content

Who it’s for: Adults looking for a nostalgic kick and families

Cost: $4.99 a month or $39.99 annually

Top original shows: The best part of Boomerang is the collection of classics, like Scooby-Doo, Bugs Bunny, The Jetsons, Johnny Quest, Yogi Bear, Paddington Bear, and Tom and Jerry

Compatible devices: Android, iOS, Apple TV, Roku, Kindle, Browser, Amazon FireTV or Fire Stick

Pros: The biggest selection of anime titles, ability to read manga, streaming titles not long after airing in Japan

Who it’s for: Anime fans

Cost: $7.99 a month, $22.99 for three months, or $79.99 a year

Compatible devices: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Chromecast, iOS, Android, Browsers

Pros: Wide array of DC TV shows, exclusive animated series, classic animated DC films, and digital comic books

Who it’s for: DC comics fans

Cost: $7.99 a month or $74.99 annually

Top original shows: Titans, Harley Quinn, Doom Patrol

Compatible devices: Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Browser, Chromecast, iOS, Xbox, Roku, PlayStation

Pros: Exclusive anime series, expansive library, offline viewing

Who it’s for: Anime fans looking for access to original and licensed shows as well as next-day offerings

Cost: There are three plans. The $5.99-a-month ($59.99 annually) Premium plan comes with ad-free streaming and two simultaneous streams. The $7.99-a-month ($79.99 annually) Premium Plus plan comes with ad-free streaming, offline viewing, and two simultaneous streams. The $99.99 annual Premium Plus Ultra plan comes with all of the above plus exclusive member perks.

Compatible devices: Apple TV, iOS, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Kindle, LG and Samsung smart TVs

Pros: Ability to share content, good movie selection, host downloads

Who it’s for: If we’re being honest, people looking to share pirated content

Cost: A free tier includes playback of anything on your server, as well as podcasts, news, and web shows. There are also paid tiers at $4.99 a month, $39.99 a year, or $119.99 for a lifetime subscription, which gives people access to other subscription services and more apps.

Compatible devices: Browsers, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Alexa, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Sonos, TiVo

Pros: Huge selection of titles, cost-effective, original movies and TV shows, podcasts, and live-streaming events

Who it’s for: Horror aficionados who want more than what’s on Netflix or Hulu

Cost: $5.99 a month or $56.99 annually

Top original shows: Creepshow, Deadwax

Compatible devices: Apple, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Browsers

Prestige Film

Pros: Thematically programmed with special features, a wide array of titles, more than 1,000 classic and contemporary movies

Who it’s for: Cinephiles looking for classic films and additional material on beloved titles

Cost: $10.99 a month or $99.99 annually

Compatible devices: Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Browsers, Chromecast, Roku

Pros: Free, large catalog of classic movies, wide array of independent titles

Who it’s for: University students and library users where Kanopy is available

Cost: Free

Compatible devices: Apple TV, Chromecast, browsers

Prestige TV

Pros: Budget-friendly, good selection of new and older series, easy-to-use interface

Who it’s for: People who want prestige series on a budget

Cost: $8.99 a month

Top original shows: Billions, Shameless, The Affair

Compatible devices: Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, LG Smart TVs, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One

Pros: Low cost, award-winning shows, exclusive programming

Who it’s for: Fans of specific Starz shows

Cost: $8.99 a month

Top original shows: Outlander, Girlfriend Experiment, Power, Black Sails

Compatible devices: Kindle Fire Tablet, Amazon Fire TV and Stick, Android Phone, Android Tablets, Android TV, Nexus Player, Nvidia Shield, Razer Forge, Apple TVs, Browsers, iPhone, iPad, Roku, Xbox One

Sports

Pros: Carries big UFC fights, a number of other live sports options, low cost

Who it’s for: UFC fans and people looking for a cost-effective way to keep up with sports that air on ESPN

Cost: $4.99 a month or $49.99 annually

Compatible devices: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, browsers

Pros: Plenty of games available to watch, different pricing tiers, single-team subscription, off-season plans

Who it’s for: Baseball fans trying to keep up with teams outside of their regional network

Cost: Currently, MLB.TV is not accepting new subscriptions. Previous prices were $24.99 a month (giving people the ability to cancel a little easier) or $116.99 a year for full-league coverage. A single team subscription was $89.99 a year.

Compatible devices: Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire Stick and Fire TV, Android TV, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One

Pros: Subscription packages for individual teams, ability to watch every game, international

Who it’s for: Basketball fans trying to keep up with their team or the NBA at large

Cost: There are four different options: NBA TV (live games, $6.99 a month or $49.99 annually), One Team ($59.99 annually gets you access to every single game from one team), All Teams ($99.99 annually, every single game), and All Teams, No Commercials ($124.99 annually, gives you every single game without ads)

Compatible devices: iPhone, iPad, Android Phone, Android Tablet, Kindle Fire, Roku 3, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation

Pros: Every Sunday NFL game that’s not broadcasting in your city, Red Zone

Who it’s for: Football fans who don’t live in the same town as their favorite team and fantasy players who need to watch every single game

Cost: Currently, NFL Sunday Ticket is not accepting new subscriptions. Previous prices were $293.94 a season for the games, $395.94 a season for the games and Red Zone / Fantasy Zone channels

Compatible devices: Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire Stick and Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS and Android devices

Pros: Three different subscription tiers, single team options

Who it’s for: Hockey fans looking to not miss out on a big game or favorite team

Cost: Currently, NHL.TV is not accepting new subscriptions. Previous prices started at $24.99 for one month of games, $119.99 a year for single team access, and $144.99 a year for the entire NHL season’s live games

Compatible devices: Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire Stick and Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS and Android devices