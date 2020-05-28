Jabra rolls out customizable controls and a hearing test for Elite 75t earbuds

Owners of the excellent Jabra Elite 75t (and Elite Active 75t) earbuds can now customize controls for the physical buttons on each earbud. With a new update to the company’s Sound Plus smartphone app available today, you can pick what you want a single, double, or triple press to do for each earbud.

For example, I’ve now customized mine so that a double press of the right earbud button will skip forward a track and a double press on the left will go back. (By default, track controls are only on the left earbud.) There’s also now a triple tap option, which I’ve set as a voice assistant shortcut on the right and for hear-through / ambient sound mode on the left.

Volume controls remain the same: you press and hold to adjust how loud the audio is. This can’t be changed or customized.

Aside from the more flexible controls, Jabra is also rolling out its “MySound” feature for a personalized sound profile that’s tailored to your own hearing. This brief hearing test is something an increasing number of headphone makers are including in their apps, and the process here is similar to what I’ve seen before. You find a quiet room, the Sound Plus app plays a series of tones in each earbud, and you tap the screen of your phone whenever you hear something.

Jabra notes that its parent company, GN Group, has significant expertise when it comes to hearing aids, and it’s leveraging that knowledge with the MySound test. But from the customer’s perspective, you don’t really learn much useful information. I wish that the app would show you your test results or exactly how it’s changing the sound in each ear. Instead, once you complete the MySound process, the EQ is automatically applied and you’re left without any useful information about your ears.

Does the test improve the sound quality? It made a noticeable adjustment in my case, but I’m not sure I’d necessarily call it better than the default audio output. This will come down to personal taste, but it’s probably at least worth giving MySound a shot to see if you like the results.

The latest Sound Plus update is available now for iOS and should hit Android soon as well.