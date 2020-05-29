Vergecast: Examining Donald Trump’s executive order targeting social media

On Thursday evening, President Donald Trump signed an executive order targeting Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to regulate speech on social media platforms.

Thursday evening is also when we record our weekly chat show The Vergecast. Co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn bring in Silicon Valley editor Casey Newton and senior reporter Adi Robertson to examine what exactly the executive order is trying to do and how effective it would be to regulate speech on platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

The second half of the show is a bit lighter. WarnerMedia’s newest streaming service HBO Max launched in the US this week and Verge reporter Julia Alexander brings her expertise to the show to explain where HBO Max fits in with WarnerMedia’s other streaming services, as well as how their content differs from others in the market.

Listen here or in your preferred podcast player to hear the entire discussion.

Stories discussed this week: