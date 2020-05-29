Vergecast: Examining Donald Trump’s executive order targeting social media

On Thursday evening, President Donald Trump signed an executive order targeting Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to regulate speech on social media platforms.
Thursday evening is also when we record our weekly chat show The Vergecast. Co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn bring in Silicon Valley editor Casey Newton and senior reporter Adi Robertson to examine what exactly the executive order is trying to do and how effective it would be to regulate speech on platforms like Twitter and Facebook.
The second half of the show is a bit lighter. WarnerMedia’s newest streaming service HBO Max launched in the US this week and Verge reporter Julia Alexander brings her expertise to the show to explain where HBO Max fits in with WarnerMedia’s other streaming services, as well as how their content differs from others in the market.
Listen here or in your preferred podcast player to hear the entire discussion.
Stories discussed this week:
- Google search results will take ‘page experience’ into account next year
- T-Mobile now supports cross-carrier RCS messaging
- Google Messages may finally be adding end-to-end encryption for RCS
- Why Twitter labeling Trump’s tweets as “potentially misleading” is a big step forward
- FCC commissioner says Trump’s Section 230 plan ‘does not work’
- Donald Trump is starting a messy fight with the entire internet
- Donald Trump signs executive order targeting social media companies
- White House organizes harassment of Twitter employee as Trump threatens company
- YouTube is deleting comments with two phrases that insult ...
- YouTube fixes error that deleted comments critical of the ...
- YouTube says China-linked comment deletions weren’t ...
- HBO Max is full of potential, but its biggest hurdle remains AT&T’s messy execution
- HBO Max is taking on Netflix with human curation instead of solely relying on algorithms
- HBO Max will use anime from Crunchyroll to compete with Netflix’s growing empire
- All eight Harry Potter movies are streaming on HBO Max much earlier than expected
- Snyder Cut fans demanded AT&T’s attention, and now AT&T is demanding their cash
- Here are the hundreds of classic movies people can stream on HBO Max
- You can no longer subscribe to HBO via Apple TV Channels
- HBO Max’s catalog is full of weird holes
