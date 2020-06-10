How to install the Android 11 public beta

Android 11’s developer preview phase has been kicking around for the past few months, but now it’s in public beta. My colleague Dieter Bohn got an in-depth look at what’s new. If you’ve got an eligible device, like a Pixel 2 or newer (phones from the likes of OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo Vivo, Sharp, Realme, and Transsion will join the ranks in the next several weeks), you can have a look, too. What’s more, you no longer have to go through the tricky, fail-prone task of flashing your phone or the Android Flash Tool method. Instead, you can easily enroll it to receive the update with a few clicks, and in just a few minutes, you’ll be ready to install it on your phone.

Below, we’ll walk through the steps for getting the Android 11 beta on your device, and in doing so, you’ll be set to receive all future updates to the OS (including the final release) over the air, which is convenient. It’s important to realize that, while open to the public, this beta is unfinished software meant primarily for developers testing their apps. As such, it’s not as polished as it will be later in the year when Android 11 launches. It also might cause unexpected issues with your phone, ranging from app malfunctions and a downturn in battery performance to worse issues like data loss. So, make sure that your device data is backed up on the cloud, and proceed with caution.

First, let’s see if you have an eligible device.

Which phones currently work with Android 11 beta?

Pixel 2, 2 XL

Pixel 3, 3 XL

Pixel 3A, 3A XL

Pixel 4, 4 XL

How to install the Android 11 beta

On any device that your Google account is logged into, visit the Android 11 beta site to enroll your eligible phone. You should be able to find your phone listed when you click “view your eligible devices”. Click enroll under your phone.

You might be nudged via notification on your phone that the software is ready to install. If you want to check manually, open the settings menu on your phone, then head to System > System Update. Tap “Check for update” to see if you can download the new software.

If nothing happens right away, your only option is to keep waiting. In the past, I’ve gotten the beta update on my phone within minutes of enrolling, though sometimes it takes hours. Google says it may take over 24 hours for the software to be ready to install on your phone, so hang tight.

Once you do get the software downloaded, your phone will begin the installation process for the Android 11 beta. And with that, you’re all done.