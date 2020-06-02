You can now access Peloton’s app through your Apple TV

Peloton is making its app available on one more device: Apple TVs. The company announced its partnership with Apple today, which will bring the workout streaming app to Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD devices. New members can access the app on their TV for a free 30-day trial, too. The app is already available on iOS devices and the Apple Watch but is notably missing a desktop component.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been marked with remarkable growth for Peloton. It gained 600,000 new members in one quarter and grew revenue by 66 percent in a year. When the pandemic first started, the company gave new users a 90-day free trial and briefly broadcasted its live workout classes from its New York studio until an instructor was diagnosed with the virus. After that point, Peloton paused and then resumed its workouts from instructors’ homes where they’ve been broadcasting ever since.

The company is one of the few to profit from the pandemic, especially as gyms around the US have closed during city shutdowns. Bringing its app to more devices is one way to keep members happy and potentially encourage more to join, especially because the Apple TV is a more comfortable screen to stream and work out from than a phone or Apple Watch.