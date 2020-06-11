Watch the 24 biggest trailers from the PS5 event

In case you weren’t watching the live-streamed event, Sony showed off a slate of games, including a few exclusives, coming to the PlayStation 5.

The wait for details on next-gen games has been long, but the good news is that there seems to be plenty in the pipeline coming this holiday when the PS5 launches, and shortly thereafter in 2021. What came as a surprise during the event was that we got a closer look at the DualSense controller and the actual console itself, which had yet to be revealed to the public.

We know you want to get quickly caught up, so we’re going to fill you in on the biggest announcements that made a rumble at the event.

At the very end of the showcase, Sony finally pulled the veil from its PlayStation 5 console. There were a lot of questions surrounding what it might actually look like, and the results? It looks like, well, a console. It has white sides, with a glossy, curved center. The biggest news is that there will be two version of the console, one being a slightly slimmer all-digital version with no disc drive. We also got a good look at some accessories coming soon. One of the big missing pieces still is the price.

Sony showed a teaser and what appeared to be some gameplay for Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. This one has some truly varied landscapes and environments, and it looks amazing. Perhaps my favorite part of the trailer was seeing the photorealistic scan of Lance Reddick, who seems to control one of the factions you’ll encounter in the game.

Rockstar announced that GTAV is coming to the PS5. It’s the game’s second remaster, having first come out on the PS3, then to the PS4. With the PS5 version, Rockstar is amping up the visuals for the game’s release for 2021. Sony said that PS Plus on PS5 users will get GTAV for free when the game launches.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is launching on the PS5 this holiday when the console is scheduled to launch. Sony showed in-game footage, which looked unsurprisingly spectacular and speedy. Marvel’s Spider-Man served as a tech demo for showing off how quickly the PS5’s hardware could render the city’s horizon, so it’s not a huge surprise to see a sequel coming. Though, it is somewhat of a surprise to see it happening so shortly after the original game.

Sony showed off Gran Turismo 7, the next installment in the long-running driving sim franchise. That franchise has already achieved photorealism with previous entries, though from the trailer, it seems like Sony is leaning into the audio capabilities of the PS5.

Ratchet & Clank gets a new entry on PS5

Insomniac Games is bringing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to the PS5. No release date was given. You can see some of the weapon play (always a quirky, exciting part of the game) and the main mechanic, the inter-dimensional rifts, in the trailer above. Insomniac says that the PS5 hardware enabled the team to stream in new planets and environments quickly without the need for loading screens.

Square Enix unveils Project Athia

Project Athia is a new title developed exclusively for the PS5 by Square Enix. Not many details were shared, but it looks to be an action-heavy platforming title with mythical elements. Check out the trailer for yourself.

Returnal is a new game coming exclusively to PS5

This new exclusive title for the PS5 features a protagonist who repeatedly experiences moments of trauma. It’s a truly awkward name that sounds like it should belong in the Metal Gear Rising series. That said, it has a cool look and the gameplay seems like it’s a roguelike, where some of your progress will persist after you die.

SackBoy: A Big Adventure, a LittleBigPlanet spin-off, is coming to PS5

Sony unveiled a trailer for SackBoy: A Big Adventure, a new platforming title that’s very much in the style of LittleBigPlanet. It seems like a good time if you like that game’s floaty physics, and I kind of can’t believe that something like this doesn’t already exist.

Destruction Allstars looks like Twisted Metal meets Titanfall

If you’re looking for a game that mixes driving, explosions, and some platforming, Destruction Allstars looks like it’s uniquely qualified to quell your craving.

Stray, a game that features cats in a cyberpunk world, is coming to PS5

It’s tough to tell exactly what you’ll be doing in Stray, but since it has cats, they really don’t need to explain it anymore.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a PS5 exclusive

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a new exclusive coming to PS5.

There’s a new Oddworld game coming to PS5

Lorne Lanning introduced a new entry in the quirky, long-running Oddworld series called Oddworld Soulstorm. It has a darker tone to previous titles, but there’s still a good share of platforming and oddities.

We got our first look at Ghostwire: Tokyo gameplay

Ghostwire: Tokyo made an appearance during the Sony event, and we got to see the first gameplay since the game made its debut last year at E3. It’s a first-person melee and magic-based title where you have to save Tokyo by ousting the ghosts that threaten to take it over. You know, no biggie. It’s coming in 2021.

Godfall, Gearbox’s third-person slasher, is coming in holiday 2020

We got another look at Godfall, Gearbox’s new game that is likely to be a launch title for the PS5. The look hasn’t changed much since we last saw it, so that might be a good sign that it’ll meet its holiday 2020 launch window.

Solar Ash is the new game from the makers of Hyper Light Drifter

The creators of Hyper Light Drifter unveiled their new title, Solar Ash, which features a protagonist that looks quite familiar. Though this game ditches the tilt-shifted perspective, the art style is similarly gorgeous to Hyper Light Drifter.

Hitman III is coming January 2021

The next installment in the rebooted Hitman franchise is coming to PS5 (it’s coming to PS4, as well). IO Interactive shared a trailer that shows a little bit of a mission in Dubai played out. It looks impressive, if not a little iterative. There’s nothing wrong with some more Hitman.

Astro’s Playroom is coming to PS5

Sony is developing Astro’s Playroom, a platforming game set in the world of the cute AstroBots. Thankfully, this one probably won’t require you to have one of Sony’s peripherals, like a camera or a VR headset — but who knows, since Sony unveiled a new camera for the PS5, maybe it will?

Little Devil Inside is coming to PS5

This might be one of the games I most looking forward to playing from the showcase. It has a unique visual style, and the adventure seems to take your character just about everywhere.

The creators of Octodad have a new game called Bugsnax

Bugsnax, a new game from the studio that made Octodad, is coming holiday 2020. You really should just watch the trailer. This title is coming to PS4, as well.

A very sweaty NBA 2K21 is coming to PS5

There’s a new NBA 2K basketball game coming to the PS5. It’s actually launching before the console is available, but Sony showed off some pre-alpha footage of the game running on the PS5. There’s plenty of sweat particles, moving cloth, and all of the other stuff you expect from a fancy sports game on a next-gen console.

FromSoftware is prepping a remaster to Demon’s Souls, the first game in the Souls series, for PS5. It’s being worked on by BluePoint Games. There doesn’t seem to be any gameplay in the trailer, but it looks nice.

Arkane showed off some Deathloop gameplay

Deathloop is a stylish, hyper-violent first-person shooter made by Arkane, the studio responsible for Prey and Dishonored. Similar to Ghostwire: Tokyo, this one was announced last year. It looks like it rolls in all of the gameplay that makes Dishonored really fun, but it seems to borrow some cool “elusive target”-style mechanics from the likes of Hitman.

Capcom’s next entry in the popular Resident Evil franchise is coming to PS5. Like RE7, this one is played in first-person perspective, which might sound dodgy for a horror game, but it worked well last time. Things were happening very quickly in the trailer, but I swear I saw some familiar iconography and enemy types to Resident Evil 4, one of my favorite games. I guess I’ll need to watch this trailer again. It’s coming in 2021.