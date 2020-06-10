Android 11 beta: all the announcements

Android 11 is on the way, bringing a bunch of new changes and features for phones and tablets. Google originally planned to release the beta during a reveal event on June 3rd, but the company delayed and ultimately canceled the event in favor of a quieter announcement. The public beta was released a week later, following a developer preview that was launched in February.

The 11th major Android update includes some big features, including a new notification interface for text messages, better 5G support, and improved privacy features. The update also adds better support for foldable smartphones, optimizing for the growing device category, and a new power button menu with quick access to payment options and smart home controls.