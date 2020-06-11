Here are some movies about racial injustice that you can watch for free

Several films that feature a cast of predominantly black actors — many of which were directed by black filmmakers — are available to rent for free (some are in 4K, too) through many streaming services, including iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, FandangoNow, and YouTube. This promotion comes amid recent Black Lives Matter protests taking place all over the world seeking justice for the killing of George Floyd by police in Minnesota, as well as an end to racial inequality and police brutality against black people.

If you’re going to make time to watch a movie, consider one of these. The spread of genres means there’s something for everyone, and each is an important story that, in their own ways, highlights the systemic and institutionalized racism against black people that continues to exist all over the US.

We’ll be keeping an updated list of films that usually cost a few dollars to rent below, including where you can watch them for free. If you’re looking for more movies that are free right now, including deeper cuts than what’s below and acclaimed documentaries, Film School Rejects has a fantastic list you should check out.

Selma

Available for free on Vudu, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, FandangoNow, or through the YouTube link above

The Hate U Give

Available for free on Vudu, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, FandangoNow, or via YouTube above

Just Mercy

Available for free on Vudu, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, FandangoNow, or YouTube

13TH

Available for free on YouTube (usually restricted to Netflix)

Ali

Available for free on Vudu, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, FandangoNow, or YouTube

Brian Banks

Available for free on Vudu, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, FandangoNow, or through YouTube above

The Secret Life of Bees

Available for free on Vudu, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, FandangoNow, or YouTube above

Antwone Fisher

Available for free on Vudu, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, FandangoNow

America to Me

Available for free on Starz without a subscription