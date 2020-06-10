No Man’s Sky is heading to Xbox Game Pass on June 11th, along with a Windows 10 version. Developer Hello Games announced that, beginning tomorrow, the game will be available with cross-platform multiplayer, meaning PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players will be able to adventure together.

Since the game’s launch in 2016, Hello Games has continued to substantially improve upon No Man’s Sky with additional content, multiplayer, and more. “Making No Man’s Sky available to vast new audiences, and allowing those audiences to come together, has been something we’ve been building towards for a long time,” developer Sean Murray wrote on the game’s site. With crossplay, players will be able to join groups together, trade, build, chat, and more. They’ll also be able to identify what platform their friends are using with in-game icons.

Cross-platform multiplayer is still rare; only a handful of titles, such as Need for Speed Heat, Fortnite, Rocket League, and Minecraft, offer it. “A tremendous amount of work has gone into this update and the underlying technology and systems,” Murray wrote. “We’ve moved to an entirely new networking architecture, with more flexibility for the future, allowing players to play together regardless of platform.” The team will continue to work on new content updates, “large and small.”