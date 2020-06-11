YouTube commits $100 million to ‘amplify’ black creators

YouTube is launching a $100 million fund to “amplify” the voices of black creators on its platform by developing talent and funding new shows.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki detailed what the company plans to do to help and protect black communities on the platform in a blog post this afternoon. The fund will support the creation of new YouTube Original programming and help with the development of black creators and artists. “We’re committed to doing better as a platform to center and amplify Black voices and perspectives,” Wojcicki said in the blog post.

The first project funded by this new initiative will be a YouTube Original special called “Bear Witness, Take Action,” which is slated to air on June 13th at 6PM ET. The special will include activists, YouTube creators, and artists like Jemele Hill, John Legend, and Roxane Gay and will raise funds for the Equal Justice Initiative.

YouTube will continue to tackle hate and harassment to create a safe environment for black users

Wojcicki also said YouTube will continue to tackle hate and harassment to create a safe environment for black users to freely use the platform, whether it’s viewers watching and commenting on videos or creators making new content on YouTube.

Several tech companies have made similar commitments following the death of George Floyd. On Thursday, Apple launched a $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative. YouTube’s parent company, Google promised to fund $12 million to various organizations fighting systemic racism, while Amazon and Facebook both pledged to donate $10 million each to groups working on racial and social justice.