Verizon has new student discounts on unlimited plans for college students

Verizon has a new student discount offer for college students, offering a $10-per-month discount on a single line or $25-per-month discount on two lines for subscribers to its various unlimited plans. The new offer will be available starting on July 2nd.

As of last August, Verizon offers four different “unlimited” plans that all offer a variety of perks, features, and limitations. Prices start at $70 per month for a single line for the entry-level “Start Unlimited” plan and go up to $90 per month for a single line on the most expensive “Get More Unlimited” plan. So saving $10 or $25 a month on your bill could be a significant savings.

There are, of course, caveats

There are a few caveats, of course. To get a student discount, the student in question has to be the account owner or manager. (You can’t just show your student documentation and cut a few dollars off your family plan.) Only one discount can be applied per account, even if both members are enrolled, and it’s only valid for customers with a maximum of two phone lines (meaning you can’t just put your college-aged student in charge of your larger family plan, either).

The deal is valid for up to four years, although students will have to provide annual documentation proving that they’re an actively enrolled undergraduate, graduate, or post-graduate college student.