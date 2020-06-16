DC movies, games, and comics to get standalone 24-hour FanDome event this summer

DC Comics is preparing to host a 24-hour event this August that will include teasers and announcements for upcoming comics, games, TV shows, and films, including The Batman, Shazam!, Aquaman, and Wonder Woman 1984.

The event, called FanDome, will kick off on August 22nd at 1PM ET. Alongside announcements and general news, DC Comics and WarnerMedia are wrangling an assortment of talent for interviews and discussions across some of the company’s most anticipated titles, including Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls , Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, the Snyder Cut of Justice League, Lucifer, Pennyworth, Shazam!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans Go!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsider, and Wonder Woman 1984.

The main event space is referred to as the “Hall of Heroes,” and it’s where all of the major news events will be held, according to a press release. There are also five different “satellite worlds,” which will give fans a chance to dive into other parts of the virtual convention. There’s a WatchVerse, YouVerse, KidsVerse, InsiderVerse, and FunVerse. The WatchVerse is dedicated to WarnerBros. movie and TV line; YouVerse celebrates cosplay and fan-created works; KidsVerse is a space for kids to hang out; InsiderVerse is dedicated to DC comics; and FanVerse is kind of like a virtual hangout space for people to share their collectibles.

Although this is the biggest standalone event DC Comics has ever held, the decision to seemingly split off from major conventions like San Diego Comic-Con and hold an individual festival isn’t new. Disney has held its biennial D23 convention for years, while Nintendo often hosts its own Direct conferences. Sony and Microsoft also host their own big presentations for PlayStation and Xbox news, while tech companies like Apple, Google, and Facebook have routinely held their own big events. DC Comics is following in those footsteps now with FanDome from the looks of it.

It’s unclear if DC’s FanDome event means that DC won’t have a presence at all this San Diego Comic-Con, which is also being held online.