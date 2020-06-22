After more than 20 years of waiting, we are finally getting Crash Bandicoot 4

After a more than 20-year wait, a true sequel to 1998’s Crash Bandicoot: Warped is coming to PS4 and Xbox One on October 2nd for $59.99.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time picks up decades after the events of Warped, back when you defeated antagonists Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Tropy, and Uka Uka and left them stranded on a distant planet. The sequel picks up with the trio escaping, resulting in a rip in the fabric of space and time.

Taking inspiration from the original PlayStation trilogy, the game will be a platformer; the trailer shows that we’ll still be spinning and jumping our way through enemies and over bottomless pits while also collecting Wumpa fruits. But it will also add new gameplay mechanics to refresh the classic formula, such as wall running, rope swinging, rail grinding, and Quantum Masks, which appear to allow the fuzzy marsupials to run on the ceiling or slow down time.

Leading the development for the sequel is Toys for Bob, the developer of the Spyro Reignited Trilogy. It seems the Crash Bandicoot sequel is in good hands, given Toys for Bob did a good job remastering the first three Spyro games and provided an exceptional Nintendo Switch port of Crash N. Sane Trilogy.

Fans of the original Crash Bandicoot trilogy have long waited for a true sequel that rivals the first three installments. In the 2000s, the series went through an identity crisis; a variety of developers released 15 new Crash games, including kart racers, a hack and slash, and an RPG, but many of them failed to recapture what made the original trilogy great. In recent years, interest in a new Crash game sparked conversation, following a cameo in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and the release of Crash N. Sane Trilogy in 2017, which sold over 10 million copies as of February 2019.