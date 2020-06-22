Super Smash Bros. Ultimate adds Min Min from Arms

Two of Nintendo’s fighting game series are crossing over. Today, the company announced the latest fighter to join the gigantic cast of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Switch: Min Min from Arms. She’s a character best known for having stretchy noodles instead of arms, and will be available as DLC starting on June 29th.

Director Masahiro Sakurai made the announcement in a video filmed in his home, as the entirety of the Smash team is currently working remotely. Sakurai said that Min Min was chosen because Arms director Kosuke Yabuki said, “I want Min-Min.” He also noted that the character was particularly difficult to integrate into the world of Ultimate, but he believes “we were able to create a fighter with an extraordinary fighting style.”

This is the first new fighter to join Ultimate since Byleth, star of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, was released at the beginning of the year. Other relatively recent additions include Fatal Fury’s Terry Bogard and the hero from Dragon Quest XI. Along with the character, the latest DLC also adds a new fighting stadium from Arms, as well as 18 tracks from the game’s incredible soundtrack. Additionally, Sakurai revealed two new Amiibo figures that are in the works: Joker from Persona 5 and DQXI’s hero. Both will be available later this year.

Arms, meanwhile, was one of the most interesting games during the Switch’s first year. It’s a one-on-one fighter that makes great use of the console’s motion controls, letting players duke it out by actually punching and swinging their arms. It also had an eclectic cast of characters, creating a vibrant new universe to join Nintendo’s enviable lineup of fictional worlds.

Min Min is the first of six planned characters for Ultimate’s latest wave of DLC fighters.