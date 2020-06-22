Netflix now streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender in HD

Based on my Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok feeds, practically everyone is streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix — and based on those feeds, practically everyone is putting up with low-resolution quality. Thankfully on Sunday, Netflix announced that Avatar: The Last Airbender is now streaming in HD.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender is now available in HD so if you want to see every glorious fiber of Appa’s fur, now is the time,” a tweet from one of Netflix’s official accounts reads. “And if you haven’t watched Avatar yet what are you doing why are you like this.”

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ was briefly on Netflix last year

The series became the most watched title on Netflix during the week of May 22nd, immediately upon being reinstated on the platform. The series was available on Netflix previously but was removed. Avatar: The Last Airbender was also previously available on Amazon Prime Video for Amazon customers. It’s evident from Netflix’s statement and response online that people are stoked to have the show back.

The only downside was the streaming quality. As someone who came to Avatar: The Last Airbender for the first time because Netflix added it again, I didn’t know if the poor streaming quality was because of the show’s age (it originally aired on Nickelodeon between 2005 and 2008), or if it was just a bad rip. The HD upgrade is noticeably better, as many people on Twitter have already pointed out, but here’s a quick comparison.

If you, like me, were also frustrated by the streaming quality, it’s better now! If you’re looking for another reason to revisit the show, even after marathoning it just a couple of weeks ago, here’s your reason to do so.