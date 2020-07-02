Here are the best AirPods deals

Apple’s AirPods are among the most popular headphones on the market. They’re compact, easy to pair with your devices, and they offer reliable connectivity, which can sometimes be a problem with truly wireless earphones. So there’s a chance that you might be looking for a deal on them.

Surprisingly, they’re no stranger to the occasional price cut — even the more expensive AirPods Pro that offer noise cancellation and better sound than the standard second-generation model is commonly around $20 off its usual price.

We’ll run through all three of the current models below, including the second-generation AirPods, the more expensive second-generation AirPods that include a wireless charging case, and finally, the AirPods Pro.

AirPods deals

You can currently find the best price on Apple’s most affordable AirPods at several retailers, like Best Buy, Amazon, B&H Photo, Target, and Walmart. Normally $159, they’re $139. For context, we haven’t seen them fall in price below $129, so this isn’t the worst time to invest.

An assortment of retailers is offering a $30 discount on Apple’s AirPods that include a Qi-ready wireless charging case. You’ll need to provide your own wireless charging pad to take advantage of this model’s key feature (if you have no use for it, just get the more affordable option above), but even the best ones are fairly inexpensive. These normally cost $199, but you can score them for $169 at Best Buy, Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

AirPods Pro deals

Apple’s high-end truly wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro, are frequently available for less than their $249 retail price. At a few retailers, that price drop is only $15, but right now, you can find them for a little more than $20 off at Google Shopping. Historical pricing data indicates that there hasn’t been much fluctuation in price for this model, though it’s possible that we’ll see perhaps another $10 off at some point this year.

Compared to the options above, the AirPods Pro have better sound quality, noise cancellation, and coming at some point is Apple’s new spatial audio feature. We think they’re the best wireless earbuds that iPhone owners should buy.