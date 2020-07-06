How to personalize your Google Chrome homepage with any GIF

I spend a lot of time trying to personalize every aspect of my laptop: pasting stickers on the top, separating all of my icons into folders on my desktop, and, thanks to a little trick I learned on TikTok, using my favorite GIFs as backgrounds on Google Chrome.

It’s a super simple process that makes using Google Chrome feel a little more personalized. All it takes is a few seconds and you go from having a dreary white non-background like this:

to this very good GIF of Marceline performing a song in Adventure Time.

To customize your own Google Chrome page, here’s what to do:

Find any GIF you want to use. Right-click to bring up the drop-down menu.

After selecting the “Save As” option, make sure to add “.PNG” after the name

Under “Format,” change it from GIF to “All Files.” It should look something like the image below.

Next, open up a new Google Chrome tab page, and click on the “Customize” option in the bottom right-hand corner. The icon looks like a tiny pen or wand.

You’ll be greeted with this display. Click “Upload from device,” and find the GIF that you’ve saved as a PNG.