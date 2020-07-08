How to set a vacation responder in Gmail

If you’re planning to take some time away from work, it might be a good idea to set up a vacation responder: an automatic reply that goes out to anyone who emails you, letting them know you’re out of the office and therefore not checking email regularly. (It’s also a good idea to let them know in that email when you’ll be back.) On Gmail, it’s an easy thing to set up, and you can choose start and end dates for the automatic reply.

Although it’s called a vacation responder, you can customize it and use it for other things — for example, if you don’t check that email account very often or want people to reach you at a different address.

Here are all of the steps to follow.

How to set up your vacation responder:

Click on the cog icon in the top-right corner of the screen

Click “See all settings” at the top of the Quick settings sidebar on the right

Under the General tab, scroll down to Vacation responder

Make sure “Vacation responder on” is selected