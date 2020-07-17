Vergecast: the significance of the Twitter hack, NBC’s Peacock, and the threat of a TikTok ban

This week on The Vergecast, Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, Russell Brandom, and Julia Alexander discuss the unprecedented Twitter hack that occurred this week — who was affected, how this attack could have happened, and why this is so important for the future of regulating tech companies.
In the second half of the show, the crew discusses yet another streaming service launch this year — this time, it’s NBCUniversal’s Peacock. Julia details what stands out in this new app, the types of content it offers, and whether it’s a worthy contender in the ongoing streaming wars.
There’s a whole lot more news covered on The Vergecast this week — like the White House’s threat to ban TikTok in the US, the never-ending Xbox announcements, and the significance of Netflix getting another CEO — so listen here or in your preferred podcast player to hear it all.
Stories discussed this week:
- White House reportedly orders hospitals to bypass CDC during COVID-19 data collection
- CDC employees say the agency has a culture of ‘racial aggression’
- Etsy sellers are offering sheer mesh face masks that provide ‘very little protection’
- Seventeen states sue Trump administration over new student visa guidelines
- Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Apple, and others hacked in unprecedented Twitter attack
- Twitter shut off the ability for many people to tweet after massive hack
- Twitter reveals that its own employee tools contributed to unprecedented hack
- Lawmakers demand more details on Twitter’s massive hack
- The massive Twitter hack could be a global security crisis
- Twitter says passwords were spared in yesterday’s attack, but it’s still working to restore locked accounts
- The FBI opens investigation into Twitter attack over national security concerns
- White House says restrictions on TikTok could come in ‘weeks, not months’
- TikTok’s biggest problem is outside its control
- Peacock’s interface aims to recreate the feeling of live TV, but it comes up short
- Why Peacock and HBO Max aren’t on the biggest streaming platforms
- How to stream Peacock
- Netflix names content chief Ted Sarandos as co-CEO
- Netflix adds another whopping 10 million subscribers, but warns growth may slow
- Microsoft discontinues Xbox One X and Xbox One S digital edition ahead of Series X launch
- Xbox Series X can play all Xbox One games, unless they use Kinect
- Microsoft to launch xCloud streaming free with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in September
