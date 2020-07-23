Halo Infinite: watch 8 minutes of gameplay on Xbox Series X

Microsoft is finally giving us a better look at Halo Infinite today. After promising and teasing Halo Infinite gameplay for the past few weeks, the game certainly looks like an ambitious bet from 343 Industries. Halo Infinite is a “spiritual reboot” of Halo, designed so that players new to the franchise can jump into the story.

We got our first look at the Halo Infinite campaign today, running at a locked 60fps on the Xbox Series X. The environment looks a lot like the original Halo: Combat Evolved, and the 8-minute gameplay even includes Halo’s Warthog vehicle. The gameplay also includes new mechanics like Master Chief’s new grappling hook and new visual effects.

The new grappling hook can be used to grab objects in the Halo Infinite environment, like energy canisters or even the ability to throw grenades with it. Midway through the 8-minute demo, there appear to be open world objectives available in the campaign mode.

Halo Infinite includes a number of guns, and a lot of them were demonstrated during the gameplay video. There’s an assault rifle, a battle rifle with a vector-like diagonal magazine, a simple pistol, a ravager covenant weapon, plasma pistol, bulldog shotgun with drum mag, a pulse carbine, and mangler pistol.

There’s also a mysterious new “Halo ring” that 343 industries says is several times bigger than the last two Halo games combined. We’ll need much more information on the rest of the campaign and the Halo Infinite world, but this is simply an early look at the campaign part of the game. Microsoft is not showing off the multiplayer aspects just yet.

Halo Infinite is set to debut on Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series X this holiday.