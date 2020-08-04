Share All sharing options for: TikTok’s future in the US: all of the news about Microsoft’s deal and Trump’s ban threats

TikTok’s future in the US is up in the air, and there’s a lot of news about what may happen next with the massively popular Chinese-owned video-sharing service. It all started with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mentioning the possibility of a ban on July 6th, which escalated to President Trump saying he would ban the app from operating in the US the weekend of July 31st. But over that weekend, reports indicated Microsoft was potentially in talks to buy TikTok, which Microsoft later confirmed in a blog post published on August 2nd.

In its blog post, Microsoft said it would complete its talks with TikTok parent company ByteDance by September 15th. Trump has also pointed to that deadline, saying that TikTok will “be out of business in the United States” on September 15th unless it’s purchased by an American company.

There are surely still twists to come in this ever-evolving story, and you can follow along with the latest updates right here.