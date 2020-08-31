David Frost thought he saw someone die right in front of him. At a protest in downtown Austin just before midnight on May 31st, police shot 20-year-old college student Justin Howell in the back of the head with a “nonlethal” bean bag round, one week after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd. Frost, a 22-year-old assembly line technician, says the first time he attended a protest in his life was just two days earlier.

“He hit the ground like dead weight,” Frost tells me. “That’s why I started recording. I thought, ‘In the midst of a peaceful protest, here we have another George Floyd incident.” Fellow protesters swarmed Howell, his body limp following a seizure. Blood pooled on the concrete below his head. “I knew I needed to document what was happening,” says Frost. “I literally could not put my phone down. Whether I got shot or not, this needed to be documented.”

Frost’s video showed Austin transformed into a surreal landscape: a city street corner had suddenly turned into a warzone. Protesters and volunteer medics carried Howell toward the line of militarized law enforcement. Frost recalls the officers explicitly instructing the group to bring the bleeding college student past the police line for medical treatment. But a separate line of officers saw the group advancing and began to fire on them.

The protesters struggled to keep Howell afloat. You can hear someone shout “what the fuck” off-camera several times, and Frost’s video caught protesters scattering for cover. (Frost says he suspects a miscommunication was responsible for the second wave of shooting.)

Frost didn’t know Howell’s name for days, until well after his video went viral. He was eventually contacted by Howell’s older brother, Joshua, who told him that the Texas State University student was in the hospital with a fractured skull and brain damage. Howell remains in recovery, and a GoFundMe for his medical bills has raised more than $200,000.

Frost is a relatively new Austin resident. He moved to the city from Mississippi two years ago, where he says he spent his first two decades surrounded by the racism woven into the fabric of daily life in the American South. Only in Austin, and only after witnessing George Floyd’s death on video, did Frost feel compelled to join people in the streets to fight for change.

Since the incident he recorded went viral, Frost says he’s become more aware of the power of video. It was only by spamming every news station he could and wracking up millions of views that he was able to help identify Howell as the victim in his 45-second clip.

And it’s because of videos like his that Frost feels like things are changing for the better. In the days after Howell was shot, Austin banned nonlethal rounds like rubber bullets and bean bags, and a new draft of the city budget calls for a $100 million cut to the Austin Police Department.

“We all thought we saw a gentleman be killed,” Frost says. “The moment he fell to the ground… we’re at a peaceful protest, and we see another person of color be potentially killed. Nobody needs to be killed for just believing in something.”