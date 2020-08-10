How to install the watchOS 7 public beta on your Apple Watch

Apple is making watchOS 7 available via public beta starting today. It’s the first time that Apple has released a public beta for its smartwatches that you can try out before the final release. It joins a couple other operating systems that Apple currently has in public preview, including iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and macOS Big Sur.

We’re going to walk you through getting the new software on your Apple Watch.

What to know about watchOS 7 before installing the beta

Before you even start, you must install the iOS 14 public beta preview on your iPhone to get the watchOS 7 beta software, and you can follow instructions to do that here. The watchOS 7 beta requires using a phone with the latest beta software, and you’ll need to execute the steps below from that iPhone.

Now, more about the actual software. Apple’s watchOS 7 for Apple Watch brings the much-anticipated sleep tracking feature, along with a redesigned Fitness app that supports more kinds of movement, including dancing. Regarding sleep tracking, it will apparently let you set a bedtime and wake-up alarm, and a new Wind Down mode will work with your iPhone to start snoozing notifications and activate smart home presets to help get you into a more relaxed mood.

To name a few more highlights, the new watchOS 7 update will support cycling directions, and watchfaces can now receive richer complication combinations. The software can also automatically detect hand-washing (by motion and the sound of water) and begin a timer for you.

Can my Apple Watch run watchOS 7?

The new watchOS 7 software isn’t available on every Apple Watch model. Notably, Apple has ended major software updates for the Series 1 and 2 watches. This public beta is available only on Series 3 or newer smartwatches.

How to download the watchOS 7 beta