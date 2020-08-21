Hear our reviews of Samsung’s Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Watch 3

This week on The Verge’s flagship podcast, The Vergecast, Dieter Bohn, Becca Farsace, and Dan Seifert log into a Zoom meeting to discuss their reviews of the next line of Samsung hardware on the market: the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Watch 3.

The Note 20 Ultra is a really big phone, but are we cool with that now? Dieter explains why a bigger phone suits the stay-at-home lifestyle of 2020 and how delightful Samsung’s updated note-taking app is to use on the device.

Now, we know the Galaxy Buds Live are not named the “Galaxy Beans,” but we call them that anyway. Becca points out that while those beans have active noise cancellation, in practice, it just doesn’t do the job.

Dan’s review details how the Galaxy Watch 3 compares to Samsung’s other watches — the materials, the software, the size — and what you are really getting if you upgrade from the last models.

There’s definitely a whole lot more in between all of that chatter about Samsung products — like the news of a 5G BlackBerry coming in 2021 — so listen through the show to hear all of this week’s gadget news from The Vergecast.

Stories discussed this week: