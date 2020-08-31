Filed under: Capturing the Police Recording a moment in American history By Verge Staff Aug 31, 2020, 9:41am EDT Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Capturing the Police Linkedin Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Read this on TheVerge.com More From The Verge Sign up for the newsletter Processor A newsletter about computers Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. Subscribe