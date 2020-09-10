The long-lost Scott Pilgrim game is coming back

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game was an incredible adaptation of the iconic comic series, with an unforgettable chiptune soundtrack by Anamanaguchi. Unfortunately, it was also lost to time. After launching on the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013, it was delisted about a year later. Now, after years of fan outcry, Ubisoft is bringing the pixelated beat ‘em up back to modern platforms. A “complete edition” — which will include all of the DLC — is coming to the PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and Google Stadia. Ubisoft says it’ll be available “holiday 2020.”

Huge thank you to the fans who never shut up about the Scott Pilgrim game, not once, ever, even for one second to let me sleep. This game belongs to you. Now please get out of my house — Bryan Lee O'Malley (@bryanleeomalley) September 10, 2020

The news was announced at Ubisoft’s Forward event, where the company also revealed a remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. Ahead of the show, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot announced plans to expand its diversity inclusion programs, following multiple reports of widespread harassment and misconduct at multiple Ubisoft studios. “We are at the start of a long journey,” Yves said. “Real change will take time. But I am determined to do everything in my power to ensure everyone at Ubisoft feels welcome, respected, and safe, and to rebuild the trust our teams, fans, and players have in us.”