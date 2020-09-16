 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Oculus Quest vs. Oculus Quest 2: what’s the difference?

Smaller, lighter, and higher resolution

By Adi Robertson
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Facebook just announced the Oculus Quest 2, a successor to its Quest virtual reality headset from 2019. At $299 for the base model, the new beefed-up and slimmed-down Quest is $100 cheaper than its predecessor. It’s also shipping within a few weeks: preorders opened today, and it will be available for purchase in 22 countries on October 13th. Facebook will retire its Oculus Rift S next year and the original Quest supply is already sold out in many places, so the Quest 2 will soon be the only option for Oculus headset buyers.

The Quest 2 has the same basic features as the Quest. It’s a self-contained VR headset that doesn’t require a gaming PC or any external tracking sensors. It uses four built-in cameras to let people move around in VR, and it ships with two Oculus Touch motion controllers as well as limited controller-free hand tracking. The Quest 2 and original Quest share a game library, and both can be tethered to a gaming PC with a USB-C cable, letting users play more graphically intensive games that were once limited to the Rift.

But the Quest 2 has some key upgrades as well. It’s got a much higher-resolution screen and a faster processor, as well as reduced weight and a more comfortable, optional head strap accessory. As a downside, it’s the first VR headset to require a Facebook account instead of a discrete Oculus account.

There aren’t many consumer-ready standalone headsets shipping in the US, so the Quest 2 doesn’t have a lot of direct competition. But here’s how it stacks up against the original Quest, plus some competing PC-based VR headsets.

Oculus Quest 2 vs. Oculus Quest

Device Oculus Quest 2 Oculus Quest Valve Index HTC Vive Cosmos HP Reverb G2
Starting Price $299 $399 $999 $699 $599
Pixels per eye 1832 x 1920 1440 x 1600 1440 x 1600 1440 x 1700 2160 x 2160
Screen refresh rate 72Hz at launch, 90Hz to come 72Hz 80Hz to 144Hz 90Hz 90Hz
Weight 503 grams 571 grams 809 grams 645 grams 550 grams
Tracking Internal cameras Internal cameras External SteamVR towers Internal cameras (SteamVR with upgrade) Internal cameras
Battery capacity Two to three hours Two to three hours N/A N/A N/A
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 N/A N/A N/A
RAM 6GB 4GB N/A N/A N/A
Storage 64GB or 256GB 64GB or 128GB N/A N/A N/A
Color White Black Black Turquoise Black
Facebook required? Yes No No No No
Controller charging AA batteries (2) AA batteries (2) Rechargeable AA batteries (4) AA batteries (4)

