Connect 7: All the news from Facebook and Oculus’ big VR / AR event

The seventh annual Facebook Connect — formerly Oculus Connect — covers virtual and augmented reality news from the social media giant. Held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced the Oculus Quest 2, a $299 successor to its standalone Quest VR headset, as well as a slate of new games and the retirement of its Oculus Rift S tethered headset.
Filed under:
- Stream
9 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Sep 16, 2020, 8:09am EDT
Sep 16, 2020, 8:09am EDT
-
September 16
VR Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell games are coming
We don’t know much more than that
-
September 16
The original Myst is coming to VR
A remake for the Oculus Quest
-
September 16
Facebook is discontinuing the Oculus Rift S
The new Quest 2 can connect to a PC
-
September 16
The Oculus Quest 2 has an optional, more comfortable head strap
You may also want a USB-C cable
-
September 16
Oculus Quest 2 review: better, cheaper VR
The new default for VR, if you’re okay with Facebook
-
September 16
Facebook will let creators put their AR effects in Messenger and Portal
People have published more than 1 million AR effects on Facebook and Instagram
-
September 16
Oculus’ new Quest 2 VR headset starts at $299 and ships October 13th
Lighter, higher resolution, requires a Facebook account
-
September 16
Facebook’s first ‘smart glasses’ will be Ray-Bans, coming next year
The company partnered with Ray-Ban maker Luxottica
-
September 16
How to watch Connect, Facebook and Oculus’ big AR/VR event
A virtual event for virtual reality