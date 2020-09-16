 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Connect 7: All the news from Facebook and Oculus’ big VR / AR event

A virtual conference for virtual reality

Contributors: Nick Statt, Adi Robertson, and Ashley Carman

The seventh annual Facebook Connect — formerly Oculus Connect — covers virtual and augmented reality news from the social media giant. Held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced the Oculus Quest 2, a $299 successor to its standalone Quest VR headset, as well as a slate of new games and the retirement of its Oculus Rift S tethered headset.

Sep 16, 2020, 8:09am EDT