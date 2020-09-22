Here’s where you can preorder the Xbox Series S and Series X consoles

The Xbox Series S and Series X consoles will both be available starting on November 10th, and you can ensure you’ll have one on launch day by placing a preorder now. The Xbox Series S, a smaller, less-powerful alternative to the Series X with no disc drive and 512GB of SSD storage, costs $299.99. The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s much bigger flagship next-gen console, featuring a more powerful GPU than the Series S, double the storage to a 1TB SSD, and a 4K Blu-ray disc drive. It’s $499.99.

Microsoft’s new $59.99 Bluetooth wireless controller that features a USB-C charging port and a new Share button for capturing screens and clips can be preordered from the Microsoft Store, Target, Walmart and Best Buy, also with a November 10th release date.

A bunch of retailers have pages up for the new consoles, including Amazon, Target, Walmart, the Microsoft Store, Best Buy, GameStop, Newegg, and if you have memberships, Costco and Sam’s Club. But preorders have been sold out since they first went up. However, you’ll have another chance to get a preorder at Antonline, a site that claims to have bundles available for preorder starting on Tuesday, October 13th at 2PM ET.

Xbox Series S $299 Prices taken at time of publishing. The Xbox Series S costs $299.99. Compared to the Series X, it’s far smaller, less powerful, and it has half the amount of SSD storage built in. It also lacks a disc drive. Amazon $299

Microsoft Store $299

Newegg $299

Xbox Series X $499 Prices taken at time of publishing. The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option that costs $499.99. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance, the Series X is focused on fast 4K gameplay. Amazon $499

Microsoft Store $499

Newegg $499

If you’re trying to decide between the Xbox Series S or Series X, my colleague Tom Warren has covered every aspect of both consoles that one could ever wonder about. Like, will the Xbox Series S hold back next-gen gaming? Also, just how much smaller is the Xbox Series X compared to the Series X? Here’s an in-depth look at the Series X hardware.

Buy with the Xbox All Access plan

As an alternative to paying full price upfront for each console, you can pay a monthly installment for either of them through the Xbox All Access plan. It’s a financing option that lets you get the console upfront at no cost. You’ll be billed one monthly payment for the console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate together ($24.99 per month for the Series S, $34.99 per month for the Series X) for 24 months. Available at the Microsoft Store, Best Buy, Walmart, Target.

Update, 3:53PM ET, October 8th: Added a mention that Antonline claims it will have preorders for the Xbox Series X / S starting at 2PM ET on Tuesday, October 13th.