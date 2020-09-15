Here’s how to pick between the Apple Watch Series 6, SE, and older models

Apple has announced two new smartwatches: the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE. Usually, each new Apple Watch slots in at the top of the company’s lineup, making the older ones a little less expensive as a result, but this year’s cadence is different. The new Apple Watch SE looks very similar to the new $399 Series 6, but it lacks a few of its highlight features to reach a lower $279 price.
So which one should you buy, and how do these smartwatches compare to each other? Should you spring for the Series 6 over the SE? What about the Series 5 that came out last year? And are you really missing out on much if you just get the cheapest Series 3 Watch? It’s getting complicated to suss out the differences, so we’re going to spell out the specs below to make your buying decision a little more clear.
Apple has a comprehensive look at all of the specs of each model right here, but if you just want a quick look at specs, check out the table below. And just to note: we haven’t used the Series 6 or Apple Watch SE yet, so don’t let these specs solely guide you; numbers don’t always tell you everything you need to know about tech.
Apple Watch specs comparison
|Categories
|Apple Watch Series 6
|Apple Watch SE
|Apple Watch Series 5
|Apple Watch Series 3
|Starting price
|$399
|$279
|$399
|$199
|Processor
|S6 dual-core processor
|S5 dual-core processor
|S5 dual-core processor
|S3 dual-core processor
|watchOS version
|watchOS 7
|watchOS 7
|watchOS 7
|watchOS 7
|Water resistance
|Water resistant up to 50 meters
|Water resistant up to 50 meters
|Water resistant up to 50 meters
|Water resistant up to 50 meters
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0
|Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0
|Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0
|Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
|LTE
|Yes, $499
|Yes, $329
|Yes, but hard to find
|Yes, but hard to find
|Built-in mic and speaker
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|W-series Wireless chip
|W3
|W3
|W3
|W2
|U1 Ultra Wideband support
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Always-on altimeter
|Yes
|Yes
|No, but still has an altimeter
|No, but still has an altimeter
|Compass
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Digital Crown haptic feedback
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Heart sensor
|second-gen optical heart sensor
|optical heart sensor
|second-gen optical heart sensor
|optical heart sensor
|Case sizes
|44mm, 40mm
|44mm, 40mm
|44mm, 40mm
|38mm, 42mm
|Display
|Always-on OLED Retina display
|OLED Retina display
|Always-on OLED Retina display
|OLED Retina display
|Display size (approx.)
|44mm: 1.78-inch, 40mm: 1.57-inch
|44mm: 1.78-inch, 40mm: 1.57-inch
|44mm: 1.78-inch, 40mm: 1.57-inch
|42mm: 1.65-inch, 38mm: 1.5-inch
|Screen resolution
|44mm: 368 x 448, 40mm: 324 x 394
|44mm: 368 x 448, 40mm: 324 x 394
|44mm: 368 x 448, 40mm: 324 x 394
|42mm: 312 x 390, 38mm: 272 x 340
|Storage
|32GB
|32GB
|32GB
|8GB
|Battery Life
|Up to 18 hours
|Up to 18 hours
|Up to 18 hours
|Up to 18 hours
|Family Setup support
|Yes, with cellular version
|Yes, with cellular version
|Yes, with cellular version
|No
|Fall detection?
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Emergency SOS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|ECG app
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Blood Oxygen app
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Noise monitoring
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|High, low, or irregular heart notifications
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical heart sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
