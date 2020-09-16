Here’s how to preorder the Oculus Quest 2

Oculus announced the Quest 2, its next standalone VR headset that doesn’t require a PC. My colleague Adi Robertson wrote everything you need to know about the new Quest 2, and she even spent enough time with it to write a full review. The headset is available for preorder starting now at Oculus’ site, and it will be available for purchase starting on October 13th.

Oculus says that it’s partnering with Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart to stock the Quest 2 in US stores, and it’ll be available through Amazon worldwide. It also noted that it’s bringing the Quest 2 to Japanese retail for the first time, at Bic Camera, Yamada Denki, Yodobashi Camera, and Geo stores.

Related Facebook is discontinuing the Oculus Rift S

How much does the Oculus Quest 2 cost?

The Oculus Quest 2 VR headset starts at $299, which is $100 less than the first-generation model. That price will get you a headset with 64GB of storage, and a step-up $399 headset has 256GB of storage built in. Both headset configurations include two controllers.

If you want to connect the Quest 2 to your PC to run more powerful games that couldn’t otherwise run on the headset, you can still buy the Oculus Link cable, or check out this much less expensive Anker USB 3.0 Type-C cable from Amazon.