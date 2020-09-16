How to download and install iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, Apple’s newest software updates for the iPhone and iPad, are rolling out now, and they bring a lot of new features. On iOS 14, you’ll be able to add widgets to your home screen, watch video in picture-in-picture mode, and use a new Apple-made language translation app. On iPadOS 14, you’ll be able to handwrite into text boxes and use a redesigned search experience. And both software updates offer improvements to Maps, Messages, Safari, and Siri.

Here’s what you need to know to download and install the new updates. And if you want to know which devices support each update, just check our listings at the bottom of this article.

How do install iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

Open up the Settings app on your device and tap “General”

Then tap “Software Update”

You should see a notice describing the update. (If you don’t see the notice, try again in a little while.) Tap the option to “Download and Install” and follow the prompts from there. The update may have also already downloaded to your device in the background — if that’s the case, you’ll just need to tap “Install” to get the process going.

Note that while installing the update, you won’t be able to use your device at all. The update can take some time to install — in my experience, it can take 15 minutes or more — so for this reason, I sometimes wait until the evening so the update can install overnight.

What devices can run iOS 14?

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max

iPhone XS, XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8, 8 Plus

iPhone 7, 7 Plus

iPhone 6S, 6S Plus

iPhone SE (second generation)

iPhone SE (first generation)

iPod touch (seventh generation)

What devices can run iPadOS 14?