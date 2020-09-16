Hogwarts Legacy is an open world Harry Potter game coming to PS5 in 2021

Hogwarts Legacy is a new Harry Potter open world game coming to the PlayStation 5 platform, Sony announced on Wednesday during its PS5 price reveal live stream event. The game, developed by Disney Infinity developer Avalanche Software, is set in the 1800s at the iconic Hogwarts from the book series, but given its time period it will not involve playing as the series’ titular character. Instead, the trailer gives the impression that players will create their own character and engage in all manner of wizard and witch-related activities.

In a press release, Warner Bros. describes the game as an “open-world, single-player, action role-playing video game set in the 1800s wizarding world,” where “players will experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before, as they live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world.” The release says players will “grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions and taming fantastic beasts,” adding that the game will include familiar locations like the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village.

The reveal confirms long-running rumors, following a massive 2018 leak, of an open world game set in the Harry Potter universe. Warner Bros. has confirmed the game won’t be a PlayStation exclusive. It’s also coming to PC, PS4, Xbox Series X / Series S, and Xbox One. It’s being published and overseen by Warner Bros.’ Portkey Games, the game development team formed in 2017 to shepherd new game entries in the Harry Potter franchise.

In a blog post posted to Sony’s website, Avalanche revealed its involvement with Hogwarts Legacy. “The Portkey Games label gave us a unique opportunity to return to Hogwarts during a different era. We are always asking ourselves how we can draw from the rich library of characters, creatures, and themes – and imagine how those details would influence the school more than a century before Harry Potter’s arrival,” writes Avalanche’s story head Adrian Ropp. “Who was the headmaster? What challenges did students face? What influenced their society before Tom Riddle, before Newt Scamander? I like to say that what we are giving fans is something familiar in a way they have never seen.”