The biggest announcements and trailers from today’s Nintendo Direct Mini

Nintendo recently revealed a huge slate of Mario games coming to the Switch (and one Zelda spinoff), but today, the company put the focus on some of the third-party titles that will help fill out the console’s lineup. The event included some big-name publishers like Capcom and Square Enix, though many of the games won’t hit the Switch until next year.

If you missed the event, here are the biggest and most interesting reveals.

The gorgeous 2D platformer Ori and the Will of the Wisps is coming to the Switch — and it’ll be available later today. There’s even a gorgeous special edition for those who want a physical version of the game.

A lot of Monster Hunter

Capcom announced a pair of brand-new Monster Hunter games. First, there’s Monster Hunter Rise, which looks to take cues from the breakout open-world game Monster Hunter World but on a smaller scale. It will, of course, have lots of new monsters, and it’s coming to the Switch on March 26th, 2021. Elsewhere, the story-driven MonHun spinoff is getting a sequel with Monster Hunter Stories 2, which will launch next summer.

More ways to exercise

If you haven’t been able to get your hands on Ring Fit Adventure, there’s another option for home workouts, in the form of Fitness Boxing 2, a sequel to the Wii Fit-like game from 2018. The new version will be out on December 4th.

More survival on Switch

Long-running survival game The Long Dark, which tasks players with staying alive in a dangerous wilderness, is making its debut on the Switch. The portable version will be available later today.

Embark on a wonderous adventure in this new game from legendary creators Yuji Naka & Naoto Ohshima! Don over 80 costumes and wield a variety of abilities across 12 dreamlike stages. #BalanWonderworld makes its grand entrance on #NintendoSwitch, March 26, 2021. @balanwworld pic.twitter.com/WcKRpXka3w — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 17, 2020

A fresh look at Balan Wonderworld

We also got another good look at Balan Wonderworld, a strange and curious 3D adventure from Yuji Naka, creator of Sonic the Hedgehog. The game was originally revealed as an Xbox Series X title, but it’ll also be coming to the Switch on March 26th, 2021. (It’s launching on PC and PlayStation devices as well.)

Build a new life amidst a grand adventure in the heartwarming RPG, #RuneFactory 5! Protect your town as a peacekeeping ranger, harvest crops, go fishing, and find romance! Your new life in a fantasy world begins in 2021. pic.twitter.com/5ProQ8UTaL — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 17, 2020

Part farming, part RPG

If you’re burned out on Animal Crossing, this might be a good substitute. The Rune Factory series is essentially a cross between farming games like Harvest Moon or Stardew Valley, with an action roleplaying game filled with magic and monsters. The latest edition, Rune Factory 5, will launch next year following a handful of delays.