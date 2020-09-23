Filed under: Leaks from internal Facebook meetings show Mark Zuckerberg on his back foot By Casey Newton@CaseyNewton Sep 23, 2020, 10:08am EDT Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Leaks from internal Facebook meetings show Mark Zuckerberg on his back foot Linkedin Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Illustration by William Joel | Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images To experience the enhanced version of this feature, including playable audio from Facebook Q&As, read it on The Verge More From The Verge Sign up for the newsletter Processor A newsletter about computers Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. Subscribe