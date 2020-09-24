How to preorder all of the new Amazon products

Amazon announced a load of new devices today at its hardware event, as expected. The new Echo Show 10 smart display, shown above, that can follow your movements around the room and Ring’s new Always Home Cam drone are just a sampling. And now, we found out when you can buy them and how much they’ll cost. We’ll be reviewing most, if not all, of these products before they make their way onto store shelves, but if you want to place an order ahead of time, here are the links.

If Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 goes on in mid-October, as is rumored, it’s possible that we’ll see a few of these products at a lower price. Not all of them will have released by then, but it’s good to at least keep in mind.

We’ll add more links for the Ring products announced as they become available.

New Amazon Echo is $49.99 and will release on October 22nd

New Amazon Echo Dot is $49.99 and will release on October 22nd

New Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition is $59.99 and will release on October 22nd

New Amazon Echo Show 10 is $249.99, but there’s no release date, and it can’t be preordered yet

Eero 6 is $129 and will release on November 2nd

Eero Pro 6 is $229 and will release on November 2nd

Eero 6 Extender is $89 and will release on November 2nd

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is $29.99 and will release on September 30th

New Amazon Fire TV Stick is $39.99 and will release on September 30th

Amazon Luna controller is $49.99 but isn’t available for preorder. You need to enroll in the beta to have the chance to buy it.